Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Gent-Wevelgem's surprise package
Katusha rider on learning the Classics and Russian sport
In Peter Sagan’s account of the finale of Gent-Wevelgem, Viacheslav Kuznetsov was simply “the guy from Katusha.” In Fabian Cancellara’s version, he was “the Russian.” No matter who was telling the story, Kuznetsov was the unknown quantity of the winning move at Gent-Wevelgem, where he finished a surprising third.
Related Articles
“I thought if I started the sprint first, from the back, it could be a surprise for them, and then I’d have more of a chance than if I’d waited for them to start: I mean, it would have been difficult to pass Peter Sagan,” he said.
“This was maybe the best day in my life,” he said.
“Now morale is good again after Gent-Wevelgem. We’re waiting for other races, for De Panne and Flanders. For sure we will fight there.”
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy