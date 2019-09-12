Van der Poel, Trentin and Swift talk World Championships – Podcast

Image 1 of 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 British road race champion Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, we catch up with some of the leading contenders for the World Championships, who are currently finessing their form at the Tour of Britain.

We speak to young Dutch sensation Mathieu van der Poel about his chances in Yorkshire and the growing level of expectancy he has on his shoulders.

We also hear from Italian leader Matteo Trentin on his nation's chances, about a generation of riders now at their peak, and the merits of racing on British roads ahead of Yorkshire.

There's a catch-up with the British road race champion Ben Swift on his time at UAE Team Emirates and how he is hoping to galvanise the national team around him, despite only having six spots on the start line.

Finally, time-trial specialist and super domestique Luke Durbridge gives us his take on the Australian team, Rohan Dennis' chances on defending his time-trial title, and the merits of announcing squads as early as possible.

What's more, Philippa York is on hand to give her expert opinion on an array of topics with the Worlds just over a week away.

