Sneak peek at Team RadioShack's new bikes for 2010

Team RadioShack bicycle sponsor Trek is planning on releasing detailed information on the squad's new race machines for the coming season but we've obtained some sneak preview images in the meantime.

We'll post additional specifications once they become available but several aspects are immediately apparent. In essence, the RadioShack bikes will differ little from the ones Trek supplied to Astana last year, again centered around the latest Madone 6-Series framesets with their more aggressive tube shaping, extra-wide BB90 bottom brackets with drop-in cartridge bearings, tapered and asymmetrical steerer tubes on the all-carbon forks, trick internal cable routing, and sleeker integrated seatmasts.

Build kits will essentially be a two-company affair with SRAM providing Lance Armstrong and company with its top-end Red component groups and Trek house brand Bontrager to supply wheels and cockpit components.

Unlike the more simplistic jersey designs previewed earlier, the frames will feature elaborate paint jobs with countless repeats of the RadioShack icon logo – no mistaking who the title sponsor is here. The Nissan logo is also prominently displayed on the chain stays – suggesting a not-insignificant level of support – and Armstrong's trademark 'Livestrong' yellow embellishes the seat stays.

We've no word on complete bike weights just yet but based on Alberto Contador's similar build from last year, the new RadioShack machines just be just barely UCI-legal.