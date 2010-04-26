Tour of the Gila startlist

Trending

Men Pro/1
#Rider Name (Team)
1Jason Allen (Rubicon-Orbea)
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
3Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds)
4Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
5Austin Arguello (Team Exergy)
6Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)
7Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
8Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
9Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
10Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
11Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
12Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-Orbea)
13Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
14Mark Batty (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
15Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur)
16Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Orbea)
17Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
18Steven Black (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur Racing)
19Éric Boily (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
20Eugene Boronow (Racemenu.com)
21Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
22Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
23David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
24Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong)
25Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
26Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande)
27Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
28Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
29Chirs Carr (Gs Boulder/Trek)
30Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
31Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
32Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
33Neil Coleman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
34Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
35Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
36Marsh Cooper (Trek/Red Truck Racing)
37John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling)
38Brian Cornelius (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
39Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
40Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
41Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
42Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)
43Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
44Ben Day (Fly V Australia)
45Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
46Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing)
47Andres Diaz (Racemenu.com)
48Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
49Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
50Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
51Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)
52Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
53William Dugan (Team Type 1)
54Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
55Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
56Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
57Corey Farrell (Now-Ms Society)
58Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
59Phil Gaimon (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
60Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande)
61Bradley Gehrig (Barbacoa - Mi Duole p/b Millcreek Cycles)
62Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
63David Glick (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
64Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
65Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
66James Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
67Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
68Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
69Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
70David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
71Danny Heeley (Now-MS Society)
72Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
73Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
74Sergio Hernandez (Now-MS Society)
75Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
76Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
77Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
78Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
79Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
80Peter Horn (Fuji Test Team)
81Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
82John Hunt (California Giant/Specialized)
83Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
84Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
85Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
86Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
87Tim Johnson (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
88Omer Kem (Rubicon-Orbea)
89Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-Orbea)
90Nick Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
91Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
92Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
93Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)
94Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)
95Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)
96Wamsley Kyle (Bissell Pro Cycling)
97Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
98Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
99Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'andaturo-Team Core Hawaii)
100James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)
101Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
102Justin Laue (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
103Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)
104Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
105Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
106Eric Losak (Bike Religion)
107Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)
108Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy)
109Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
110Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
111Tommi Martikainen (Fuji Test Team)
112Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)
113Mike Mathis (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
114James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
115Travis McCabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)
116Jason McCartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)
117Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM)
118Carson Miller
119Chris Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
120Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
121Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
122Clay Murfet (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
123Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea)
124Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
125Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)
126Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
127Luca Ortolani (Ihc Pissei)
128Paavo Paajanen (Fuji Test Team)
129Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
130Tom Peterson (Dz Nuts)
131Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)
132Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)
133Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
134Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)
135Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
136Andrew Randell (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
137Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
138Matty Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
139Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
140Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
141Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
142Daniel Rooke (Azphalt Cycling)
143Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
144Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
145Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
146Jacob (jake) Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
147Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
148Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
149Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
150Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
151Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)
152Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
153Travis Sherman (Moontoast/Tristar)
154Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
155Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)
156Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)
157Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
158Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
159James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
160Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
161Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)
162Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
163Pavel Stuchlik (Warp 9Bikes.com-Tristar)
164Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
165Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
166Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive presented by Blackbottoms)
167Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)
168Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
169David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
170Will Tehan (Fuji Test Team)
171Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
172Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
173Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
174Colt Trant (Matrix/Rbm)
175Aaron Tuckerman (Rubicon-Orbea)
176Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Orbea)
177Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
178Charly Vives (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
179Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
180Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
181Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo Present By Sano Bici)
182Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.)
183Brad White (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
184James Williamson (Bike Religion)
185Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur Racing)
186James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
187Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
188Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
189Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
190Diego Yepez (Bike Religion)
191David Zabriskie (Dz Nuts)
192Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
193Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
194Jeff Zygo (Mvp Health Care Cycling)

Women Pro/1/2
#Rider Name (Team)
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
2Marisa Asplund (Drt p/b Treads)
3Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
4Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
5Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
6Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
7Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
8Mindy Caruso (Olev Rapido/Kickstand)
9Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
10Kasey Clark (Treads.com/Dft)
11Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
12Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
13Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
14Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)
15Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
16Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
17Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire)
18Julie Emmerman
19Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (Treads.com/Dft)
20Nicole Evans (Millcreek Bicycles)
21Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
22Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
23Gabriella Ferrat (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
24Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College)
25Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
26Daniela Garcia (Fcs Metro Volkswagen)
27Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
28Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
29Amy Gray-Smith (Dft p/b Treads)
30Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
31Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
32Megan Hottman (Treads.com/Dft)
33Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
34Ashley Koch (Allsport Gps Az Women Racing)
35Natalie Koch (Gs Boulder)
36Kristen Lasasso (Team Tibco)
37Annie Malouin (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
38Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
39Angela McClure (Webcor Builders)
40Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
41Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
42Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
43Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
44Brooke Miller (Team Tibco)
45Meredith Miller (Team Tibco)
46Rebecca Much (Team Tibco)
47Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
48Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife Lagrange)
49Alice Pennington (Veloforma Cycling Team)
50Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
51Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
52Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
53Lisa Reeve (Veloforma Cycling Team)
54Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
55Lauren Robertson (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
56Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
57Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
58Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
59Whitney Schultz (Veloforma Cycling Team)
60Teri Sheasby (Veloforma Cycling Team)
61Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
62Christina Smith
63Christina Smith (Veloforma Cycling Team)
64Louise Smyth (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
65Alison Starnes (Team Tibco)
66Nadia Sullivan (Team 3Xfast)
67Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
68Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
69Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
70Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
71Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)
72Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
73Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
74Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)