Tour of the Gila startlist
Men's and women's pro start lists as of April 26, 2010
Startlist
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Jason Allen (Rubicon-Orbea)
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|3
|Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds)
|4
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|5
|Austin Arguello (Team Exergy)
|6
|Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)
|7
|Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|8
|Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|9
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|10
|Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|11
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|12
|Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-Orbea)
|13
|Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|14
|Mark Batty (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
|15
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur)
|16
|Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Orbea)
|17
|Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
|18
|Steven Black (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur Racing)
|19
|Éric Boily (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
|20
|Eugene Boronow (Racemenu.com)
|21
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|22
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|23
|David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
|24
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong)
|25
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|26
|Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande)
|27
|Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
|28
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|29
|Chirs Carr (Gs Boulder/Trek)
|30
|Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|31
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
|32
|Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|33
|Neil Coleman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|34
|Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|35
|Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|36
|Marsh Cooper (Trek/Red Truck Racing)
|37
|John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling)
|38
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|39
|Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|40
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|41
|Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|42
|Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)
|43
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|44
|Ben Day (Fly V Australia)
|45
|Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|46
|Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing)
|47
|Andres Diaz (Racemenu.com)
|48
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|49
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|50
|Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|51
|Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)
|52
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|53
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|54
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|55
|Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|56
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|57
|Corey Farrell (Now-Ms Society)
|58
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|59
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|60
|Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande)
|61
|Bradley Gehrig (Barbacoa - Mi Duole p/b Millcreek Cycles)
|62
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
|63
|David Glick (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
|64
|Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|65
|Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
|66
|James Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
|67
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|68
|Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|69
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|70
|David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
|71
|Danny Heeley (Now-MS Society)
|72
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|73
|Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|74
|Sergio Hernandez (Now-MS Society)
|75
|Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
|76
|Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|77
|Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|78
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|79
|Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
|80
|Peter Horn (Fuji Test Team)
|81
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|82
|John Hunt (California Giant/Specialized)
|83
|Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|84
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|85
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|86
|Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|87
|Tim Johnson (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|88
|Omer Kem (Rubicon-Orbea)
|89
|Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-Orbea)
|90
|Nick Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|91
|Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|92
|Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
|93
|Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)
|94
|Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)
|95
|Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)
|96
|Wamsley Kyle (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|97
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
|98
|Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|99
|Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'andaturo-Team Core Hawaii)
|100
|James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)
|101
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|102
|Justin Laue (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|103
|Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)
|104
|Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|105
|Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
|106
|Eric Losak (Bike Religion)
|107
|Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)
|108
|Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy)
|109
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|110
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|111
|Tommi Martikainen (Fuji Test Team)
|112
|Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)
|113
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
|114
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|115
|Travis McCabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|116
|Jason McCartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)
|117
|Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM)
|118
|Carson Miller
|119
|Chris Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|120
|Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
|121
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|122
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
|123
|Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea)
|124
|Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
|125
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)
|126
|Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|127
|Luca Ortolani (Ihc Pissei)
|128
|Paavo Paajanen (Fuji Test Team)
|129
|Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|130
|Tom Peterson (Dz Nuts)
|131
|Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)
|132
|Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)
|133
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|134
|Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)
|135
|Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
|136
|Andrew Randell (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
|137
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|138
|Matty Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|139
|Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|140
|Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
|141
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|142
|Daniel Rooke (Azphalt Cycling)
|143
|Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|144
|Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
|145
|Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
|146
|Jacob (jake) Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|147
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|148
|Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|149
|Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|150
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|151
|Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)
|152
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|153
|Travis Sherman (Moontoast/Tristar)
|154
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|155
|Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)
|156
|Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)
|157
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|158
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|159
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|160
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|161
|Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)
|162
|Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
|163
|Pavel Stuchlik (Warp 9Bikes.com-Tristar)
|164
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|165
|Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|166
|Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive presented by Blackbottoms)
|167
|Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)
|168
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|169
|David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
|170
|Will Tehan (Fuji Test Team)
|171
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|172
|Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com)
|173
|Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|174
|Colt Trant (Matrix/Rbm)
|175
|Aaron Tuckerman (Rubicon-Orbea)
|176
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Orbea)
|177
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|178
|Charly Vives (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy)
|179
|Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|180
|Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
|181
|Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo Present By Sano Bici)
|182
|Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.)
|183
|Brad White (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|184
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|185
|Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur Racing)
|186
|James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|187
|Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
|188
|Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
|189
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|190
|Diego Yepez (Bike Religion)
|191
|David Zabriskie (Dz Nuts)
|192
|Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|193
|Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|194
|Jeff Zygo (Mvp Health Care Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|2
|Marisa Asplund (Drt p/b Treads)
|3
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|4
|Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|5
|Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
|6
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|7
|Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|8
|Mindy Caruso (Olev Rapido/Kickstand)
|9
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|10
|Kasey Clark (Treads.com/Dft)
|11
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|12
|Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|13
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|14
|Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)
|15
|Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|16
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|17
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire)
|18
|Julie Emmerman
|19
|Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (Treads.com/Dft)
|20
|Nicole Evans (Millcreek Bicycles)
|21
|Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|22
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|23
|Gabriella Ferrat (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|24
|Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College)
|25
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|26
|Daniela Garcia (Fcs Metro Volkswagen)
|27
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|28
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|29
|Amy Gray-Smith (Dft p/b Treads)
|30
|Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|31
|Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|32
|Megan Hottman (Treads.com/Dft)
|33
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|34
|Ashley Koch (Allsport Gps Az Women Racing)
|35
|Natalie Koch (Gs Boulder)
|36
|Kristen Lasasso (Team Tibco)
|37
|Annie Malouin (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|38
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|39
|Angela McClure (Webcor Builders)
|40
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|41
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|42
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|43
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|44
|Brooke Miller (Team Tibco)
|45
|Meredith Miller (Team Tibco)
|46
|Rebecca Much (Team Tibco)
|47
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|48
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife Lagrange)
|49
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma Cycling Team)
|50
|Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|51
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|52
|Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|53
|Lisa Reeve (Veloforma Cycling Team)
|54
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|55
|Lauren Robertson (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|56
|Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|57
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|58
|Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|59
|Whitney Schultz (Veloforma Cycling Team)
|60
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma Cycling Team)
|61
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|62
|63
|Christina Smith (Veloforma Cycling Team)
|64
|Louise Smyth (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|65
|Alison Starnes (Team Tibco)
|66
|Nadia Sullivan (Team 3Xfast)
|67
|Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|68
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|69
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|70
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|71
|Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)
|72
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|73
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|74
|Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
