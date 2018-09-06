Tour of Britain massive tech gallery

British domestic teams' bikes alongside those of Grand Tour winners and world-class sprinters
Image 1 of 82
Image 2 of 82
Image 3 of 82
Image 4 of 82
Image 5 of 82
Image 6 of 82
Image 7 of 82
Image 8 of 82
Image 9 of 82
Image 10 of 82
Image 11 of 82
Image 12 of 82
Image 13 of 82
Image 14 of 82
Image 15 of 82
Image 16 of 82
Image 17 of 82
Image 18 of 82
Image 19 of 82
Image 20 of 82
Image 21 of 82
Image 22 of 82
Image 23 of 82
Image 24 of 82
Image 25 of 82
Image 26 of 82
Image 27 of 82
Image 28 of 82
Image 29 of 82
Image 30 of 82
Image 31 of 82
Image 32 of 82
Image 33 of 82
Image 34 of 82
Image 35 of 82
Image 36 of 82
Image 37 of 82
Image 38 of 82
Image 39 of 82
Image 40 of 82
Image 41 of 82
Image 42 of 82
Image 43 of 82
Image 44 of 82
Image 45 of 82
Image 46 of 82
Image 47 of 82
Image 48 of 82
Image 49 of 82
Image 50 of 82
Image 51 of 82
Image 52 of 82
Image 53 of 82
Image 54 of 82
Image 55 of 82
Image 56 of 82
Image 57 of 82
Image 58 of 82
Image 59 of 82
Image 60 of 82
Image 61 of 82
Image 62 of 82
Image 63 of 82
Image 64 of 82
Image 65 of 82
Image 66 of 82
Image 67 of 82
Image 68 of 82
Image 69 of 82
Image 70 of 82
Image 71 of 82
Image 72 of 82
Image 73 of 82
Image 74 of 82
Image 75 of 82
Image 76 of 82
Image 77 of 82
Image 78 of 82
Image 79 of 82
Image 80 of 82
Image 81 of 82
Image 82 of 82
Bookended by the opening and closing weeks of the Vuelta a España, the Tour of Britain is still able to draw a stellar field, starting in Wales before finishing with a 77km London criterium a week later.
The likes of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Fernando Gaviria and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) line up alongside riders from the British domestic racing scene, as well as some of the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters in the sport.
Although the race is positioned towards the end of the 2018 season and the latest tech has already been documented, unique setups and changing products are on show at the Tour of Britain alongside the lesser-seen Continental and Pro Continental bike builds.
After a training crash ahead of the Giro d'Italia back in May, Chris Froome was reported to have switched from his long-reliable and team sponsor choice of a Fizik Antares saddle to an offering from Specialized. Four months and two Grand Tours later and it appears the four-time Tour de France champion has stuck with an alternative saddle, using an unbranded saddle at the Tour of Britain that closely resembles a model from Specialized.
Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin is another rider opting for non-sponsor components in a K-Edge out-front computer mount, which is a component that has dominated the WorldTour peloton in recent times. Like Chris Froome, Sütterlin has masked the K-Edge branding on his mount to prevent any sponsorship issues.
The latest aero framesets from Specialized and Ridley were on display at Quick-Step Floors and Lotto-Soudal, respectively, which were first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine and Tour de Suisse back in June. Andre Greipel has so far taken two victories on the latest Ridley frameset at the Tour of Britain and, interestingly, one was achieved on the disc brake version of the bike and the second victory occurred on the rim brake version.
Quick-Step Floors' self-titled nickname of 'The Wolfpack' is celebrated with stickers on either the stem or frame of each of the team's bikes and Tour of Britain stage 3 winner Julian Alaphilippe added a secondary polka-dot sticker on his top tube to celebrate his Tour de France King of the Mountains jersey victory.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the tech on show from the United Kingdom's premier stage race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy