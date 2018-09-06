Tour of Britain massive tech gallery

Image 1 of 82 The splatter design is separated from the clean white design with coloured bands in British national colours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 82 Alex Dowsett's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 82 Usually running C-Bear bottom bracket bearings, Greipel's bike was equipped with a Campagnolo bottom bracket at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 82 A look at Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Cube C:68 Litenings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 82 A Wanty-Groupe Gobert mechanic attaches race notes to each of the team's stems ahead of the stage start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 82 Team Wiggins raced on a mix of 2018 and 2017 season Pinarello Dogma F10 framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 82 Julian Alaphilippe's S-Works Tarmac features a commemorative sticker on the top tube celebrating his polka-dot jersey victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 82 Connor Swift's Genesis Zero SL in custom colours for the British national road race champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 82 Swift's nickname adorns the top tube in gold lettering (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 82 Greipel's Ridley also featured his usual custom saddle design (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 82 Andre Greipel's integrated cockpit system features custom artwork for the 'Gorilla' (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 82 Dowsett's Selle Italia SP-01 saddle has independent flex on either side of the saddle for improved comfort and support (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 82 Jasha Sutterlin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 82 Sutterlin uses a K-Edge out-front computer mount with the branding masked to prevent any sponsorship issues (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 82 Stefan Kung's BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 82 A Canyon-Eisberg bike has some final adjustments ahead of the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 82 Phil Bauhaus' Giant TCR (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 82 Team Sunweb use Fouriers mounts to hold their Dura-Ace Di2 junction boxes under the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 82 Dimension Data's Scott Thwaites was the only rider on a red Cervelo S5, with the remainder of the team on the usual team issue green finish (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 82 Swift adds a K-Edge out-front computer mount to his custom-painted bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 82 JLT Condor are one of very few professional teams to use Campagnolo's Super Record bottle cages, which weigh a claimed 27g (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 82 The JLT Condor team use Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets with Power2Max power meters and Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 82 ONE Pro Cycling have been racing on Astom Martin edition Storck road bikes for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 82 Canyon-Eisberg use carbon bottle cages from 3T (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 82 Fernando Gaviria's Specialized S-Works Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 82 Despite the hilly parcours of the Bristol stage, Gaviria stuck with his usual 54/42 chainrings combination leading the peloton up first part of the Providence Lane climb (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 82 Quick-Step Floors use 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres for the majority of their racing (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 82 Ryan Christensen's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX for Canyon-Eisberg (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 82 Christensen pairs his Rotor crankset with elliptical chainrings from Doval (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 82 The British Continental team Canyon-Eisberg run Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrains (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 82 The new S-Works Venge uses a BB30 bottom bracket, which CeramicSpeed provides for the team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 82 Quick-Step Floors mechanics check disc rotor alignment on the team bikes ahead of the stage 3 start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 82 ONE Pro Cycling have some of the most expensive team cars in professional cycling (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 82 Each of the Aston Martin/Storck collaboration bikes are painted in Argentum Nero - Aston Martin Q by Aston Martin paint (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 82 A look at the front end of the Aston Marton Fascenario.3 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 82 The bike is equipped with carbon bottle cages from Storck (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 37 of 82 Colour-coordinated Vision chainrings are paired with a Power2Max power meter and K-Force light carbon crank arms (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 38 of 82 Tom Moses' Condor Leggero for JLT Condor (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 39 of 82 Each Quick-Step Floors rider has a 'Wolfpack' sticker on their bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 40 of 82 The new S-Works Venge can be setup with an integrated out-front computer mount on the stem face plate (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 41 of 82 Maxxis introduced the new High Road clincher tyre at the Tour of Britain, which Canyon-Eisberg debuted on their Hunt carbon rims (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 42 of 82 The BMC Racing team car has adapted it's roof rack system to accommodate thru-axle equipped disc brake bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 43 of 82 Large crowds surrounded the Team Sky bus ahead of the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 44 of 82 A look at the underside of Chris Froome's saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 45 of 82 Froome's bike was also equipped with special yellow versions of Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 46 of 82 The titanium rails on Froome's saddle is marked with marker pen to ensure the setup is correct (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 47 of 82 Tom Pidcock's (#44) Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 48 of 82 Coloured bars on Chris Froome's forks denote victories at the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia, alongside his four Tour de France titles (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 49 of 82 The coloured bars also feature on the seat stays of Froome's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 50 of 82 Geraint Thomas raced aboard a standard issue Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 51 of 82 Chris Froome switched saddles during the Giro d'Italia after comfort issues and looks to have stuck with the non-sponsor saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 52 of 82 Chris Froome used a Garmin Edge 1030 for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 53 of 82 Andre Greipel's second bike is the disc brake version of the new Ridley Noah, which the German won the stage on (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 54 of 82 Bob Jungels warms down on rollers after leading out his teammate Julian Alaphilippe to stage victory (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 55 of 82 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) wears the national colours of the Luxembourg road race champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 56 of 82 Canyon-Eisberg warmed down on rollers after the stage finish (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 57 of 82 Team Wiggins' Tom Pidcock warms up ahead of the short 120km stage in Bristol (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 58 of 82 Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) wears Suplest Edge3 Pro road shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 59 of 82 Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis) rolls to the stage start in his British national road race champion jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 60 of 82 Arm warmers and clear sunglasses lenses were the order of the day as the rain began to drizzle at the stage start in Bristol (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 61 of 82 Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 62 of 82 Thomas uses a Garmin Edge 820 computer (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 63 of 82 Tony Martin has customised his Selle Italia saddle for extra security (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 64 of 82 Primoz Roglic's custom Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 65 of 82 The Bardiani CSF team raced on their Cipollino RB1K The One framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 66 of 82 The Cipollini framesets were paired with SRAM Red eTap groupsets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 67 of 82 Sylvain Chavanel raced aboard his specially painted Wilier for the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 68 of 82 Sacha Modolo uses a carbon, oversized Vision stem for extra stiffness while sprinting (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 69 of 82 Modolo has been known to customise his race bikes with stickers for several seasons (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 70 of 82 Ben Swift raced aboard his UAE Team Emirates Colnago V2-R in the national colours of Team Great Britain (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 71 of 82 Stephen Williams was another Team Great Britain rider to use his team bike, using his SEG Racing Academy Koga (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 72 of 82 Direct Energie use Wilier branded Alabarda integrated cockpits, with the name inspired by a type of axe (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 73 of 82 Each of the Bardiani CSF riders used Selle SMP saddles with oversize cut-out sections (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 74 of 82 Mark Renshaw first used the ENVE Aero SES stem at the Tour Down Under earlier this season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 75 of 82 Each of the Dimension Data riders uses Emerald Green Chris King hubs on their ENVE wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 76 of 82 Caleb Ewan raced on a custom-painted Scott Foil Disc for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 77 of 82 Ewan's leadout man Roger Kluge uses a significantly wider Syncros cockpit than his teammate (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 78 of 82 Ewan's cockpit was another in the race to use a computer mount from aluminium specialists K-Edge (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 79 of 82 A look at the front end of Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 80 of 82 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light celebrates winning each of the three Grand Tours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 81 of 82 The Italian Pro Continental team use Favero Assioma Duo power meter based pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 82 of 82 Simple hand-written notes can be vital during the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Bookended by the opening and closing weeks of the Vuelta a España, the Tour of Britain is still able to draw a stellar field, starting in Wales before finishing with a 77km London criterium a week later.

The likes of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Fernando Gaviria and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) line up alongside riders from the British domestic racing scene, as well as some of the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters in the sport.

Although the race is positioned towards the end of the 2018 season and the latest tech has already been documented, unique setups and changing products are on show at the Tour of Britain alongside the lesser-seen Continental and Pro Continental bike builds.

After a training crash ahead of the Giro d'Italia back in May, Chris Froome was reported to have switched from his long-reliable and team sponsor choice of a Fizik Antares saddle to an offering from Specialized. Four months and two Grand Tours later and it appears the four-time Tour de France champion has stuck with an alternative saddle, using an unbranded saddle at the Tour of Britain that closely resembles a model from Specialized.

Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin is another rider opting for non-sponsor components in a K-Edge out-front computer mount, which is a component that has dominated the WorldTour peloton in recent times. Like Chris Froome, Sütterlin has masked the K-Edge branding on his mount to prevent any sponsorship issues.

The latest aero framesets from Specialized and Ridley were on display at Quick-Step Floors and Lotto-Soudal, respectively, which were first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine and Tour de Suisse back in June. Andre Greipel has so far taken two victories on the latest Ridley frameset at the Tour of Britain and, interestingly, one was achieved on the disc brake version of the bike and the second victory occurred on the rim brake version.

Quick-Step Floors' self-titled nickname of 'The Wolfpack' is celebrated with stickers on either the stem or frame of each of the team's bikes and Tour of Britain stage 3 winner Julian Alaphilippe added a secondary polka-dot sticker on his top tube to celebrate his Tour de France King of the Mountains jersey victory.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the tech on show from the United Kingdom's premier stage race.