Tour of Britain massive tech gallery

British domestic teams' bikes alongside those of Grand Tour winners and world-class sprinters

The splatter design is separated from the clean white design with coloured bands in British national colours

The splatter design is separated from the clean white design with coloured bands in British national colours
Alex Dowsett's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

Alex Dowsett's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
Usually running C-Bear bottom bracket bearings, Greipel's bike was equipped with a Campagnolo bottom bracket at the race

Usually running C-Bear bottom bracket bearings, Greipel's bike was equipped with a Campagnolo bottom bracket at the race
A look at Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Cube C:68 Litenings

A look at Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Cube C:68 Litenings
A Wanty-Groupe Gobert mechanic attaches race notes to each of the team's stems ahead of the stage start

A Wanty-Groupe Gobert mechanic attaches race notes to each of the team's stems ahead of the stage start
Team Wiggins raced on a mix of 2018 and 2017 season Pinarello Dogma F10 framesets

Team Wiggins raced on a mix of 2018 and 2017 season Pinarello Dogma F10 framesets
Julian Alaphilippe's S-Works Tarmac features a commemorative sticker on the top tube celebrating his polka-dot jersey victory at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe's S-Works Tarmac features a commemorative sticker on the top tube celebrating his polka-dot jersey victory at the Tour de France
Connor Swift's Genesis Zero SL in custom colours for the British national road race champion

Connor Swift's Genesis Zero SL in custom colours for the British national road race champion
Swift's nickname adorns the top tube in gold lettering

Swift's nickname adorns the top tube in gold lettering
Greipel's Ridley also featured his usual custom saddle design

Greipel's Ridley also featured his usual custom saddle design
Andre Greipel's integrated cockpit system features custom artwork for the 'Gorilla'

Andre Greipel's integrated cockpit system features custom artwork for the 'Gorilla'
Dowsett's Selle Italia SP-01 saddle has independent flex on either side of the saddle for improved comfort and support

Dowsett's Selle Italia SP-01 saddle has independent flex on either side of the saddle for improved comfort and support
Jasha Sutterlin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

Jasha Sutterlin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
Sutterlin uses a K-Edge out-front computer mount with the branding masked to prevent any sponsorship issues

Sutterlin uses a K-Edge out-front computer mount with the branding masked to prevent any sponsorship issues
Stefan Kung's BMC Teammachine SLR01

Stefan Kung's BMC Teammachine SLR01
A Canyon-Eisberg bike has some final adjustments ahead of the stage

A Canyon-Eisberg bike has some final adjustments ahead of the stage
Phil Bauhaus' Giant TCR

Phil Bauhaus' Giant TCR
Team Sunweb use Fouriers mounts to hold their Dura-Ace Di2 junction boxes under the stem

Team Sunweb use Fouriers mounts to hold their Dura-Ace Di2 junction boxes under the stem
Dimension Data's Scott Thwaites was the only rider on a red Cervelo S5, with the remainder of the team on the usual team issue green finish

Dimension Data's Scott Thwaites was the only rider on a red Cervelo S5, with the remainder of the team on the usual team issue green finish
Swift adds a K-Edge out-front computer mount to his custom-painted bike

Swift adds a K-Edge out-front computer mount to his custom-painted bike
JLT Condor are one of very few professional teams to use Campagnolo's Super Record bottle cages, which weigh a claimed 27g

JLT Condor are one of very few professional teams to use Campagnolo's Super Record bottle cages, which weigh a claimed 27g
The JLT Condor team use Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets with Power2Max power meters and Speedplay pedals

The JLT Condor team use Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets with Power2Max power meters and Speedplay pedals
ONE Pro Cycling have been racing on Astom Martin edition Storck road bikes for the 2018 season

ONE Pro Cycling have been racing on Astom Martin edition Storck road bikes for the 2018 season
Canyon-Eisberg use carbon bottle cages from 3T

Canyon-Eisberg use carbon bottle cages from 3T
Fernando Gaviria's Specialized S-Works Venge

Fernando Gaviria's Specialized S-Works Venge
Despite the hilly parcours of the Bristol stage, Gaviria stuck with his usual 54/42 chainrings combination leading the peloton up first part of the Providence Lane climb

Despite the hilly parcours of the Bristol stage, Gaviria stuck with his usual 54/42 chainrings combination leading the peloton up first part of the Providence Lane climb
Quick-Step Floors use 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres for the majority of their racing

Quick-Step Floors use 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres for the majority of their racing
Ryan Christensen's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX for Canyon-Eisberg

Ryan Christensen's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX for Canyon-Eisberg
Christensen pairs his Rotor crankset with elliptical chainrings from Doval

Christensen pairs his Rotor crankset with elliptical chainrings from Doval
The British Continental team Canyon-Eisberg run Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrains

The British Continental team Canyon-Eisberg run Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrains
The new S-Works Venge uses a BB30 bottom bracket, which CeramicSpeed provides for the team

The new S-Works Venge uses a BB30 bottom bracket, which CeramicSpeed provides for the team
Quick-Step Floors mechanics check disc rotor alignment on the team bikes ahead of the stage 3 start

Quick-Step Floors mechanics check disc rotor alignment on the team bikes ahead of the stage 3 start
ONE Pro Cycling have some of the most expensive team cars in professional cycling

ONE Pro Cycling have some of the most expensive team cars in professional cycling
Each of the Aston Martin/Storck collaboration bikes are painted in Argentum Nero - Aston Martin Q by Aston Martin paint

Each of the Aston Martin/Storck collaboration bikes are painted in Argentum Nero - Aston Martin Q by Aston Martin paint
A look at the front end of the Aston Marton Fascenario.3

A look at the front end of the Aston Marton Fascenario.3
The bike is equipped with carbon bottle cages from Storck

The bike is equipped with carbon bottle cages from Storck
Colour-coordinated Vision chainrings are paired with a Power2Max power meter and K-Force light carbon crank arms

Colour-coordinated Vision chainrings are paired with a Power2Max power meter and K-Force light carbon crank arms
Tom Moses' Condor Leggero for JLT Condor

Tom Moses' Condor Leggero for JLT Condor
Each Quick-Step Floors rider has a 'Wolfpack' sticker on their bike

Each Quick-Step Floors rider has a 'Wolfpack' sticker on their bike
The new S-Works Venge can be setup with an integrated out-front computer mount on the stem face plate

The new S-Works Venge can be setup with an integrated out-front computer mount on the stem face plate
Maxxis introduced the new High Road clincher tyre at the Tour of Britain, which Canyon-Eisberg debuted on their Hunt carbon rims

Maxxis introduced the new High Road clincher tyre at the Tour of Britain, which Canyon-Eisberg debuted on their Hunt carbon rims
The BMC Racing team car has adapted it's roof rack system to accommodate thru-axle equipped disc brake bikes

The BMC Racing team car has adapted it's roof rack system to accommodate thru-axle equipped disc brake bikes
Large crowds surrounded the Team Sky bus ahead of the stage

Large crowds surrounded the Team Sky bus ahead of the stage
A look at the underside of Chris Froome's saddle

A look at the underside of Chris Froome's saddle
Froome's bike was also equipped with special yellow versions of Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages

Froome's bike was also equipped with special yellow versions of Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages
The titanium rails on Froome's saddle is marked with marker pen to ensure the setup is correct

The titanium rails on Froome's saddle is marked with marker pen to ensure the setup is correct
Tom Pidcock's (#44) Pinarello Dogma F10

Tom Pidcock's (#44) Pinarello Dogma F10
Coloured bars on Chris Froome's forks denote victories at the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia, alongside his four Tour de France titles

Coloured bars on Chris Froome's forks denote victories at the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia, alongside his four Tour de France titles
The coloured bars also feature on the seat stays of Froome's bike

The coloured bars also feature on the seat stays of Froome's bike
Geraint Thomas raced aboard a standard issue Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light

Geraint Thomas raced aboard a standard issue Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light
Chris Froome switched saddles during the Giro d'Italia after comfort issues and looks to have stuck with the non-sponsor saddle

Chris Froome switched saddles during the Giro d'Italia after comfort issues and looks to have stuck with the non-sponsor saddle
Chris Froome used a Garmin Edge 1030 for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Chris Froome used a Garmin Edge 1030 for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
Andre Greipel's second bike is the disc brake version of the new Ridley Noah, which the German won the stage on

Andre Greipel's second bike is the disc brake version of the new Ridley Noah, which the German won the stage on
Bob Jungels warms down on rollers after leading out his teammate Julian Alaphilippe to stage victory

Bob Jungels warms down on rollers after leading out his teammate Julian Alaphilippe to stage victory
Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) wears the national colours of the Luxembourg road race champion

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) wears the national colours of the Luxembourg road race champion
Canyon-Eisberg warmed down on rollers after the stage finish

Canyon-Eisberg warmed down on rollers after the stage finish
Team Wiggins' Tom Pidcock warms up ahead of the short 120km stage in Bristol

Team Wiggins' Tom Pidcock warms up ahead of the short 120km stage in Bristol
Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) wears Suplest Edge3 Pro road shoes

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) wears Suplest Edge3 Pro road shoes
Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis) rolls to the stage start in his British national road race champion jersey

Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis) rolls to the stage start in his British national road race champion jersey
Arm warmers and clear sunglasses lenses were the order of the day as the rain began to drizzle at the stage start in Bristol

Arm warmers and clear sunglasses lenses were the order of the day as the rain began to drizzle at the stage start in Bristol
Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light
Thomas uses a Garmin Edge 820 computer

Thomas uses a Garmin Edge 820 computer
Tony Martin has customised his Selle Italia saddle for extra security

Tony Martin has customised his Selle Italia saddle for extra security
Primoz Roglic's custom Bianchi Oltre XR4

Primoz Roglic's custom Bianchi Oltre XR4
The Bardiani CSF team raced on their Cipollino RB1K The One framesets

The Bardiani CSF team raced on their Cipollino RB1K The One framesets
The Cipollini framesets were paired with SRAM Red eTap groupsets

The Cipollini framesets were paired with SRAM Red eTap groupsets
Sylvain Chavanel raced aboard his specially painted Wilier for the stage

Sylvain Chavanel raced aboard his specially painted Wilier for the stage
Sacha Modolo uses a carbon, oversized Vision stem for extra stiffness while sprinting

Sacha Modolo uses a carbon, oversized Vision stem for extra stiffness while sprinting
Modolo has been known to customise his race bikes with stickers for several seasons

Modolo has been known to customise his race bikes with stickers for several seasons
Ben Swift raced aboard his UAE Team Emirates Colnago V2-R in the national colours of Team Great Britain

Ben Swift raced aboard his UAE Team Emirates Colnago V2-R in the national colours of Team Great Britain
Stephen Williams was another Team Great Britain rider to use his team bike, using his SEG Racing Academy Koga

Stephen Williams was another Team Great Britain rider to use his team bike, using his SEG Racing Academy Koga
Direct Energie use Wilier branded Alabarda integrated cockpits, with the name inspired by a type of axe

Direct Energie use Wilier branded Alabarda integrated cockpits, with the name inspired by a type of axe
Each of the Bardiani CSF riders used Selle SMP saddles with oversize cut-out sections

Each of the Bardiani CSF riders used Selle SMP saddles with oversize cut-out sections
Mark Renshaw first used the ENVE Aero SES stem at the Tour Down Under earlier this season

Mark Renshaw first used the ENVE Aero SES stem at the Tour Down Under earlier this season
Each of the Dimension Data riders uses Emerald Green Chris King hubs on their ENVE wheels

Each of the Dimension Data riders uses Emerald Green Chris King hubs on their ENVE wheels
Caleb Ewan raced on a custom-painted Scott Foil Disc for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan raced on a custom-painted Scott Foil Disc for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
Ewan's leadout man Roger Kluge uses a significantly wider Syncros cockpit than his teammate

Ewan's leadout man Roger Kluge uses a significantly wider Syncros cockpit than his teammate
Ewan's cockpit was another in the race to use a computer mount from aluminium specialists K-Edge

Ewan's cockpit was another in the race to use a computer mount from aluminium specialists K-Edge
A look at the front end of Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil

A look at the front end of Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil
Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light celebrates winning each of the three Grand Tours

Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light celebrates winning each of the three Grand Tours
The Italian Pro Continental team use Favero Assioma Duo power meter based pedals

The Italian Pro Continental team use Favero Assioma Duo power meter based pedals
Simple hand-written notes can be vital during the race

Simple hand-written notes can be vital during the race
Bookended by the opening and closing weeks of the Vuelta a España, the Tour of Britain is still able to draw a stellar field, starting in Wales before finishing with a 77km London criterium a week later.

The likes of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Fernando Gaviria and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) line up alongside riders from the British domestic racing scene, as well as some of the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters in the sport.

Although the race is positioned towards the end of the 2018 season and the latest tech has already been documented, unique setups and changing products are on show at the Tour of Britain alongside the lesser-seen Continental and Pro Continental bike builds.

After a training crash ahead of the Giro d'Italia back in May, Chris Froome was reported to have switched from his long-reliable and team sponsor choice of a Fizik Antares saddle to an offering from Specialized. Four months and two Grand Tours later and it appears the four-time Tour de France champion has stuck with an alternative saddle, using an unbranded saddle at the Tour of Britain that closely resembles a model from Specialized.

Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin is another rider opting for non-sponsor components in a K-Edge out-front computer mount, which is a component that has dominated the WorldTour peloton in recent times. Like Chris Froome, Sütterlin has masked the K-Edge branding on his mount to prevent any sponsorship issues.

The latest aero framesets from Specialized and Ridley were on display at Quick-Step Floors and Lotto-Soudal, respectively, which were first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine and Tour de Suisse back in June. Andre Greipel has so far taken two victories on the latest Ridley frameset at the Tour of Britain and, interestingly, one was achieved on the disc brake version of the bike and the second victory occurred on the rim brake version.

Quick-Step Floors' self-titled nickname of 'The Wolfpack' is celebrated with stickers on either the stem or frame of each of the team's bikes and Tour of Britain stage 3 winner Julian Alaphilippe added a secondary polka-dot sticker on his top tube to celebrate his Tour de France King of the Mountains jersey victory.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the tech on show from the United Kingdom's premier stage race.