Tour de France rider galleries
Into the final week: Evans, Contador, Schleck, Armstrong, Hushovd, Cavendish and Petacchi
Week three of the Tour de France and the drama rises. It's not just about the tense duel for the yellow jersey or the no holds barred scramble for green, a thousand different sub-plots make up the multi-layered narrative of this great race.
Every rider at the Tour has a different story to tell and each of the images in these galleries paints a tale of its own. We'll continue to update each rider's gallery throughout the race and add a few more to the list as we get nearer to Paris, where the 2010 Tour de France champion will be crowned.
Click on the links below to view each rider's gallery:
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
Alberto Contador (Astana)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
