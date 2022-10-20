Tour de Langkawi 2022 photo gallery - The last chance tour

A dramatic backdrop for the season's final stage race as it winds through the cities, forests, mountains and beaches of Malaysia
A category 3 climb which featured on the final two stages of the Tour de Langkawi 2022(Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2022)
The 2022 edition of Le Tour de Langkawi was one like never before. The field was the strongest ever seen, with six WorldTour teams joining the fray. The time on the calendar was flipped from early to late season and the usually dry and hot conditions at times gave way to deluges of rain, as even though it wasn’t yet time for the monsoon season it seemed determined to make an early arrival.
The race, with its exotic location and heightened drama of unusually wet weather, which led to one late course change after landslides on Gunung Raya, provided a dramatic location for what ended up being a last chance tour for many.
The relegation battle that had initially pumped up WorldTour team numbers may have been all but settled by the time the October 11-18 race came around, but there was little easing the intensity of racing over around 1,100km from Kuala Pila to Kuah on Langkawi. There were still plenty of reasons to lay it all on the line.
Yes, some riders were tired from a long season and just content to wind down toward the off season somewhere completely different, with the lush forest, monkeys roadside and heat and humidity ever present. However, many from the Continental and national teams were looking at the race as a potential new beginning rather than an end, as they fought to deliver results that would get them noticed so they could make the step up to the top ranks.
Then there were others, who had already turned professional, fighting for those rare remaining team slots because they were now in the uncomfortable position of having no contract for 2023 whether it be because they weren't renewed or, like the Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli riders the future of their entire team was in doubt. That made the eight-day Malaysian tour a last opportunity to step into the limelight and keep their cycling career alive.
Then among those with the security of a team for 2023 there were still plenty of riders, as always, intent on chasing top results, hoping to end the season on a high note or make a last ditch effort to salvage something from a year that hadn’t gone to plan.
Scroll through the stage to stage photo galleries to look back over the memorable moment from the race, won overall by Movistar rider Ivan Sosa.
Stage 1 - Kuala Pilah to Kuala Lumpur
Image 1 of 17
The 157.3 km opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi set off past a golden-topped mosque in the town of Kuala Pilah and on the roads lined by cheering school children as the break was quick to form, with nine riders out front from the national and Continental teams, determined not to waste any moment of opportunity at the eight-day 2.Pro tour.
The break included Trym Holther (Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli), Carter Bettles (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Terengganu Polygon) and his teammate Nur Aiman Zariff, Tiano Da Silva (ProTouch), Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand), Etienne van Empel (China Glory), Nik Zulkifli (Malaysia) and John Salazar (Philippines). However, it didn’t last, with the final members of the group caught on the final of five categorised climbs, where the views of Kuala Lumpur and the prominent Petronas Towers near the finish line opened up at the top of Look Out Point, just as the clouds opened up on the race and pools of water started forming on the finishing straight.
It was all together in the end to deliver a sprint showdown in the heart of Malaysia’s capital, with Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) taking his first professional victory ahead of Erlend Blikra (Uno-X) and Max Kanter (Movistar) third.
Stage 2 - Kuala Klawang to Raub
Image 1 of 16
The 178.9km undulating inland stage 2 from Kuala Klawang to Raub was another where the break, this time seven riders, went early but it was again swallowed up, with the Ratchanon Yaowarat (Thailand Continental Team) the last survivor caught at 10km to go.
It was then down to a sprint in Raub, where over the years the race had finished twice before with an Australian rider winning both times. It looked like that streak was about to be broken as it was Colombian rider Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) who came over the line first in a tight sprint, with Australian Craig Wiggins (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) Just behind.
Hours after the stage though, news came through that Molano had been relegated for an irregular sprint and the stage victory was awarded to Wiggins, continuing the run of victories for Australian riders in Raub.
Stage 3 - Putrajaya to Genting Highlands
Image 1 of 14
This was a stage that was always expected to be pivotal in the overall classification, with the winner of the day on the Genting Highlands most often ending up as the winner of the race overall.
The 124km stage had two, early category 2 climbs mid-way through followed by the imposing dual challenge of the HC climbs of Gohtong Jaya and the Genting Highlands. A four-strong break formed after the race rolled out from the Putrajaya start line, Eduard Michael Grosu (Drone Hopper), Nur Aiman Zariff (Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team), and the ARA Pro Racing duo of Kane Richards and Carter Bettles but only Bettles remained once the race had worked its way to the final climb, now shrouded with mist after the rain had once more arrived.
The Australian was caught and then quickly dropped by Ian Sosa (Movistar), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Andrey Zeits (Astana Qazaqstan), but then at 5km to go Zeits also fell away leaving Sosa and Carthy to battle it out for victory. Sosa took off at 1km to go and was clearly the strongest on the day, taking the win and carving out a 23 second gap to his Carthy and more than two minutes to the rest of his rivals.
Stage 4 - Sabak Bernam to Meru Raya
Image 1 of 13
After a day of climbing in the Genting Highlands it was time for the sprinters to get another chance with a day free of classified climbs on the 137.9km stage from Sabak Bernam.
The early break of Ricardo Zurita (Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli), Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Terengganu Polygon Cycling) and Ryuki Uga (Ukyo) was all over with 12km to go and looked like it would be a big group to contest the sprint on the line in Meru Raya.
However, a big crash near the front of the field at almost 1km to go split the field, reducing the size of the group heading toward the line. It was a tight win for Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who came across the line just in front of Rudiger Selig (Lotto Soudal) while Eduard-Michael Grosu (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) took third.
Stage 5 - Kuala Kangsar to Kulim
Image 1 of 15
Stage 5 wasn't necessarily expected to be a day for the break, but that is exactly what developed with the 172km stage from Kuala Kangsar as the WorldTour teams decided to get in the mix early.
The break of 11 went after the winding, jungle-lined climb of second category had already put on the pressure through the field, meaning only the strong riders at the front could react. With so many top teams involved in the break, there were a limited number to lead the chase behind.
Still it looked to be touch and go for a while as to whether or not the break would survive, but they held off the pursuit and started to battle for supremacy among themselves in the final kilometres. Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leapt from the breakaway in pursuit of Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) before edging him out at the line in Kulim. Carter Bettles (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) took third, having almost linked onto the leading two on the final run to the line.