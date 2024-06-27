Tour de France teams presentation in Florence reveals new team kits, national champions - Gallery

Jayco-AlUla, Cofidis and Arkéa-B&B Hotels among fresh looks to race apparel at Italian Grand Depart

FIRENZE ITALY JUNE 27 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Astana Qazaqstan Team during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Team Presentation UCIWT on June 27 2024 in Firenze Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan Team during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Team Presentation(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On a bright, sunny day, ‘buonasera’ was the local greeting from the main stage at Piazza Michelangelo in Florence, Italy for the Tour de France team presentation. A procession of athletes from each participating team rode bikes past a giant Michelangelo statue of David and were introduced in Italian and English from a yellow stage with the Apennine Mountains providing a dramatic backdrop.

