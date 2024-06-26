Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe present new kit and Primož Roglič's Tour de France support squad at official launch

Image 1 of 5 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's 2024 Tour de France squad (Image credit: Joerg Mitter/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) Primož Roglič will lead Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour de France (Image credit: Joerg Mitter/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's squad for the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Roglič and Hindley speak at the official launch (Image credit: Getty Images) Primož Roglič arrives at the official launch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have revealed their new dark blue kits, rebranded Specialized bikes and eight-man squad for the 2024 Tour de France during the official launch of the project and their new title sponsor at Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg.

The international energy drinks company’s logo is front and centre on the new sportful jerseys, set to be seen in action for the first time at the Tour’s Grand Départ on Saturday, and its arrival into the WorldTour as a sponsor marks a new and bigger chapter for the German team.

Sat alongside team Head of Sports Rolf Aldag at the presentation, GC leader Primož Roglič looked ready to star in the new-look team’s first Tour de France as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, after leaving Jumbo-Visma for Ralph Denk’s squad at the end of 2023.

Roglič is one of the four big favourites for the Tour alongside Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogačr (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step).

Also presented in Salzburg and going all in for Roglič from the Tour's start in Florence will be 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, Aleksandr Vlasov, Bob Jungels, Nico Denz, Matteo Sobrero, Marco Haller and Danny van Poppel.

All eight riders will don the famous blue, red, yellow and silver Red Bull branded helmets throughout the three weeks of the Tour and beyond.

Red Bull was confirmed as the majority 51% owner and title sponsor of the team in May, with a bigger budget, arrivals of better riders and an Under 23 development team all part of the long-term project to win the Tour de France and become the best team in the sport.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's 2024 Tour de France squad

Primož Roglič

Jai Hindley

Aleksandr Vlasov

Bob Jungels

Nico Denz

Matteo Sobrero

Marco Haller

Danny van Poppel

