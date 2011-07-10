Trending

Cipollini thinks Cavendish is not yet in top form

Italian predicts more agony for sprinter’s rivals

Mario Cipollini visited the Tour de France on Wednesday

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The most prolific sprinter of his generation, Mario Cipollini, believes that his successor Mark Cavendish is currently operating at "not even 70 per cent of his capacity" and that "there’s trouble ahead for Cavendish’s rivals in the remaining sprints in this Tour".

