Cipollini thinks Cavendish is not yet in top form
Italian predicts more agony for sprinter’s rivals
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The most prolific sprinter of his generation, Mario Cipollini, believes that his successor Mark Cavendish is currently operating at "not even 70 per cent of his capacity" and that "there’s trouble ahead for Cavendish’s rivals in the remaining sprints in this Tour".
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy