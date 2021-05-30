New Factor time trial bike spotted at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 8 Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 8 Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport) Image 3 of 8 Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport) Image 4 of 8 Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport) Image 5 of 8 Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport) Image 6 of 8 Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport) Image 7 of 8 Paddy Bevin in the opening time trial on the Factor SLiCK (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 Mathias Brändle in the opening TT on the SLiCK (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Factor has a new time trial bike in the works, which is being used by certain Israel Start-Up Nation riders on the final stage of the Giro d'Italia, Cyclingnews understands.

Mathias Brändle was one of the early starters in Milan on Sunday, and was riding a blacked-out bike. Fellow time trial specialist Patrick Bevin is also riding the anonymous new machine.

Factor's current time trial bike, used this season and last by Israel Start-Up Nation, is the SLiCK. The bike ridden by Brändle and Bevin appears to have its differences, with wider forks and chainstays.

Factor would not comment when contacted by Cyclingnews.

Brandle clocked a time of 35:11 on the 30.3km Milan course, putting him in the provisional top 10, with a number of riders still to come.

Factor launched the SLiCK in early 2017, shortly after entering the WorldTour peloton with sponsorship of the AG2R La Mondiale team.

The frame featured a split 'Twin Vane Evo' down tube, which Factor claimed to combine ‘aerodynamic efficiency and maximum frame stiffness'. At the start of last year, Factor launched the disc brake version of the Slick, allowing for more aerodynamic optimisation.

The timing of the testing of the new, unbranded bike at the Giro d'Italia means it could be launched in time for the Tour de France, which starts in a month's time.