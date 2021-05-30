Trending

New Factor time trial bike spotted at Giro d'Italia

Brandle and Bevin aboard blacked-out machines

Image 1 of 8

Brandle

Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 8

Factor time trial bike

Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport)
Image 3 of 8

Factor time trial bike

Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport)
Image 4 of 8

Factor time trial bike

Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport)
Image 5 of 8

Factor time trial bike

Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport)
Image 6 of 8

Factor time trial bike

Mathias Brändle aboard an unbranded Factor TT bike at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Giro d'Italia / Eurosport)
Image 7 of 8

TURIN ITALY MAY 08 Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 1 a 86km Individual Time Trial stage from Torino to Torino ITT girodiitalia Giro on May 08 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Paddy Bevin in the opening time trial on the Factor SLiCK (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 8

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 1st stage Torino Torino 86 km 08052021 Matthias Brandle AUT Israel StartUp Nation photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Mathias Brändle in the opening TT on the SLiCK (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Factor has a new time trial bike in the works, which is being used by certain Israel Start-Up Nation riders on the final stage of the Giro d'Italia, Cyclingnews understands.

Mathias Brändle was one of the early starters in Milan on Sunday, and was riding a blacked-out bike. Fellow time trial specialist Patrick Bevin is also riding the anonymous new machine.

Factor's current time trial bike, used this season and last by Israel Start-Up Nation, is the SLiCK. The bike ridden by Brändle and Bevin appears to have its differences, with wider forks and chainstays. 

Factor would not comment when contacted by Cyclingnews

Brandle clocked a time of 35:11 on the 30.3km Milan course, putting him in the provisional top 10, with a number of riders still to come. 

Factor launched the SLiCK in early 2017, shortly after entering the WorldTour peloton with sponsorship of the AG2R La Mondiale team. 

The frame featured a split 'Twin Vane Evo' down tube, which Factor claimed to combine ‘aerodynamic efficiency and maximum frame stiffness'. At the start of last year, Factor launched the disc brake version of the Slick, allowing for more aerodynamic optimisation. 

The timing of the testing of the new, unbranded bike at the Giro d'Italia means it could be launched in time for the Tour de France, which starts in a month's time.