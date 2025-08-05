This Tour de France Femmes was exactly what women's cycling needed – Analysis

By published

Suspense, field depth and local heroes alongside broader global interest not only made a compelling edition, but paint a rosy picture of what's in store for the future

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team FDJ - SUEZ - Polka dot Mountain Jersey, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Yellow leader jersey, Nienke Vinke of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL - White best young jersey and Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Green Sprint Jersey celebrate at podium during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Pauline Ferrand-Prévot rode toward victory on the final day of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, so high was the excitement of the fans that lined the road that they were shouting out "allez Pauline!" to the early passing race traffic as they gathered roadside hours before the riders charged through.

They kept it up all day, delivering a chant of "Pauline, Pauline, Pauline, Pauline!" the moment her yellow-clad form appeared in the distance during the final kilometres, with the unflagging chorus only interrupted to deliver a roar as she launched an attack at just over 6km to go. It was a move that delivered the perfect shot for the next day's front page of L'Équipe – the Frenchwoman with her arms raised in victory while wearing the maillot jaune in front of a jubilant home crowd. The word emblazoned across the cover said it all: Géante.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.