Look unveils new Keo Blade Ceramic Carbon pedal

Image 1 of 4 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) shows off the new Look Keo Blade Ceramic Carbon (Image credit: Look) Image 2 of 4 Aesthetically, the new pedals look similar to the previous iterations (Image credit: Look) Image 3 of 4 Look claim the best power transfer-to-weight ratio in the market (Image credit: Look) Image 4 of 4 A look at the pedal internals (Image credit: Look)

French company Look has released updates to its popular pedals with the new Look Keo Blade Ceramic Carbon pedals.

Ceramic bearings have been introduced to the existing versions of the pedals, reducing friction by 18 percent, as well as improving the bearings' longevity by four to six times, according to Look.

The new pedals are manufactured in France and have a claimed weight of 110g.

In a press release from Look, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) – who raced using the pedals for the first time at Paris-Nice this past week – said: "I have been riding Look pedals for 19 years and, in them, I have found an ideal partner; a subtle blend of technology and craftsmanship to accompany and support me in my wildest dreams."

A combined pedal and cleat stack height of 14.8mm should offer great power transfer, which can be combined with three different levels of carbon blade tension, depending on preference.

The pedals' bearings are sealed from water and dirt ingress to IPX7 and IPX8 standard, ensuring the ceramic bearings remain sound.

Look also claims the pedals have the best power-transfer-to-weight ratio on the market.

Look's pedal product manager Alexandre Levaud added: "We're committed to pushing the boundaries of road-pedal design and innovation, and incorporating ceramic technology into our exceptional Keo Blade pedals is a bold new step in improving our performance-pedal offering."

Look Keo Blade Ceramic Carbon pedals are available now and cost €189.90.