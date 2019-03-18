Sportful Spring/Summer 2019 – range overview

Image 1 of 19 Sportful's spring/summer 2019 range (Image credit: Sportful) Image 2 of 19 Daniel Oss (Bora-hansgrohe) wears Sportful Super Giara (Image credit: Sportful) Image 3 of 19 Sportful has added new colours to the Bodyfit Pro 2.0 jersey and bib shorts (Image credit: Sportful) Image 4 of 19 Bodyfit Pro 2.0 X is designed for cross-country MTB (Image credit: Sportful) Image 5 of 19 The Sportful Bodyfit Pro 2.0 Evo jersey looks to be inspired by the chevron design from Bora-hansgrohe's team kit (Image credit: Sportful) Image 6 of 19 Another look at the new Bodyfit Pro 2.0 design (Image credit: Sportful) Image 7 of 19 The Sportful Bodyfit Pro 2.0 X jersey has a unique design (Image credit: Sportful) Image 8 of 19 Sportful has added Super Giara to its existing gravel-specific collection (Image credit: Sportful) Image 9 of 19 The Sportful Heritage range includes subtle designs with a nod to the brand's association with the Italian national team (Image credit: Sportful) Image 10 of 19 The Mint range is an array of different colours and products designed to be worn together in any combination (Image credit: Sportful) Image 11 of 19 The Sportful Monocrom jersey are simple designs that let block colour make a statement (Image credit: Sportful) Image 12 of 19 Sportful Fiandre NoRain products are retained for 2019 (Image credit: Sportful) Image 13 of 19 Plenty of jackets and weather protection is available from the brand (Image credit: Sportful) Image 14 of 19 The Super Giara bib shorts feature pockets on the legs and back section of the bib shorts (Image credit: Sportful) Image 15 of 19 The Super Giara kit has a subtler design than some of the brand's other collections (Image credit: Sportful) Image 16 of 19 Sportful's Bodyfit Pro 2.0 Women's (Image credit: Sportful) Image 17 of 19 Team Virtu Cycling use the Bodyfit Pro 2.0 Women's kit in the Women's World Tour (Image credit: Sportful) Image 18 of 19 The Women's Mint collection features different designs to the men's collection (Image credit: Sportful) Image 19 of 19 The Bomber 111 body suit was developed with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Sportful)

Sportful has had a presence at the top of the sport since its first entry into cycling nearly 40 years ago.

Today, the brand sponsors Bora-Hansgrohe, Bahrain-Merida and Team Virtu Cycling, as well as offering this pro-level kit to consumers.

For the 2019 season, the brand has added a new race suit developed closely with Peter Sagan and worn to victory at last year's Paris-Roubaix, added new products to their popular Fiandre line and added a brand-new range for fast-paced gravel racing.

Here we take a look at Sportful's 2019 Spring/Summer range.

Bomber 111 one-piece race suit

Sportful's new one-piece race suit – the Bomber 111 – pays a direct tribute to their biggest star in Peter Sagan. Sagan wore the number 11 during his win at Gent-Wevelgem, 111 at his famous Paris-Roubaix victory and, of course, was first across the line at three consecutive world championships.

Initially used exclusively in time trials, many professionals now choose to race in one-piece race suits for the majority of their racing. The Sportful Bomber 111 will be used by the brand's two WorldTour teams (Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida) in 2019 – and is available commercially – after Sagan and teammate Sam Bennett raced in concept versions of the suit last season.

The one-piece construction means no bib straps are needed and alongside the usual three rear cargo pockets an additional, see-through pocket is attached to the rear allowing a race number to be used without the need for pins.

Mesh sleeves contribute to improved aerodynamics and cooling, and seamless leg cuffs integrate a silicone band for a secure fit.

£280 / $289.99 / €249.90

Bodyfit Pro 2.0 Men's and Women's

Alongside the Bomber 111, Sportful's sponsored teams also race in pieces from their Bodyfit Pro 2.0 range.

The Bodyfit Pro 2.0 range was updated last season, offering a lightweight jersey for hot conditions or climbing, a lightly fleece-lined 'Classics' jersey for changeable spring conditions and an all-round race jersey, which Sportful say is a lot of their pro riders' 'go-to' jersey if they're not wearing a race suit.

2019 sees updated colours for the Bodyfit Pro 2.0 jersey range, seemingly inspired by the chevrons on the Bora-Hansgrohe team jersey.

The Sportful Bodyfit Pro 2.0 range is also fully available in female-specific kit and worn by Team Virtu Cycling in the Women's World Tour.

Joining the jerseys in the Bodyfit Pro 2.0 ranges are the Bodyfit Pro 2.0 LTD bib shorts and Bodyfit Pro 2.0 Windstopper vest.

For the first time, Sportful has also added a Bodyfit Pro 2.0 X jersey and shorts with specific design features for cross-country mountain biking.

From £75 / $99.99 / €84.90

Mint Men's and Women's

Like range-topping groupsets, wheels and framesets, pro-level performance eventually trickles down to products at more accessible price points in subsequent seasons.

Sportful's Mint range takes cues from some of its more advanced products from previous designs and offers them in a less aggressive and more affordable format. Sportful also says that the Mint range of jerseys and bib shorts can be mixed and matched, and, while all different in aesthetic, still work as individual outfits.

An array of jersey and bib short styles are available to suit almost all riding types.

From £50 / $69.99 / €54.90

Heritage

Six world championships and one Olympic title have been won wearing Sportful since the 1980s.

Sportful's Heritage range is a nod to its history and links to the Italian national team through subtle aesthetics with flashes of Italian logos.

From £65 / $99.99 / €69.90

Fiandre Men's and Women's

Sportful's Fiandre range – Italian for Flanders – is designed to cope with the changeable conditions associated with the spring races in the region.

Alongside existing and respected pieces such as the Fiandre Light NoRain short sleeve jacket, Fiandre Extreme jacket and Fiandre Pro bib tights, Sportful has added a new Fiandre bib short to the range.

Still included in the range, the previous Sportful Fiandre NoRain bib shorts feature a light fleece lining and are perfect for riding in the spring when bib tights are overkill and summer shorts are too cool.

Losing some warmth and insulation but still offering more protection than summer shorts are the Fiandre Light NoRain bib shorts. Some weather protection and elements of insulation result in shorts that suit conditions where the summer warmth hasn't fully set in or is beginning to fade come autumn/fall time and there is a possibility of rain or road spray.

From £60 / $69.99 / €64.90

Giara and Super Giara Men's and Women's

Now in the third season of gravel-specific clothing, Sportful has added a more speed-focused collection to their Giara range.

Super Giara has aspects of the more relaxed Giara line, which is able to be worn all day in comfort, and combines this with some of the more aggressive features of the brand's race-focused collections – think of races such as the Dirty Kanza and you're on the right lines.

The Giara men's and women's collection sticks to the all-day comfort focus and subtle aesthetics, resulting in a kit that can be worn on bike-packing trips or into café/pub stops without your outfit raising eyebrows.

Relaxed-fitting over-shorts and technical tees are also included in the Giara range.

From £55 / $74.99 / €64.90

See the full Sportful Spring/Summer 2019 collection here.