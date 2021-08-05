Image 1 of 3 Shown L to R: Sam Bennett, Peter Sagan and Jai Hindley are among the major transfers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 3 Sam Bennett goes back to Bora-Hansgrohe after two seasons with Quickstep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 Peter Sagan will go to Team TotalEnergies (Image credit: Getty Images)

August 1 marked the start of cycling's official transfer window with several high-profile transfers being announced with more sure to come.

Following months of drama, Sam Bennett returns to Bora-Hansgrohe after two years with Deceuninck-QuickStep, much to the bitter chagrin of Belgian team manager Patrick Lefevere.

Peter Sagan leaves Bora-Hansgrohe for Team TotalEnergies, while the German team bring on fresh talent in Jai Hindley, Sergio Higuita and Marco Haller.

Cyclingnews will update this page, making it the place to keep track of all the ins and outs in professional cycling ahead of the 2022 season.

Transfer news

WorldTour Teams

AG2R Citroën

In: Clément Barthe (Delko)

Out: Mathis Frank (retires), Ben Gastauer (retires)

Extended:

Astana-Premier Tech

In:

Out:

Extended:

Bahrain Victorious

In:

Out: Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcel Sieberg (retires)

Extended:

Team BikeExchange

In:

Out: Brent Bookwalter (retires)

Extended:

Bora-Hansgrohe

In: Sam Bennett, Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Jai Hindley (DSM), Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo), Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious)

Out: Peter Sagan, Maciej Bodnar, Daniel Oss (all TotalEnergies), Rüdiger Selig (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Schillinger (retires)

Extended:

Cofidis

In:

Out:

Extended:

Deceuninck-QuickStep (to become QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)

In:

Out: Sam Bennett and Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Extended:

EF Education-Nippo

In:

Out: Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) Mitch Docker (retires), Tejay van Garderen (retires)

Extended: Neilson Powless (2022)

Groupama-FDJ

In: Michael Storer (DSM), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels)

Out:

Extended:

Ineos Grenadiers

In:

Out: Michal Golas (retires)

Extended:

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux

In: Alexander Kristoff and Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates)

Out:

Extended:

Israel Start-Up Nation

In:

Out:

Extended:

Jumbo-Visma

In:

Out: Paul Mertens (retires), Maarten Wynants (retires)

Extended:

Lotto Soudal

In: Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Out: Tomasz Marczynski (retires), John Degenkolb (DSM),

Extended:

In:

Out:

Extended:

Movistar Team

In:

Out:

Extended:

Qhubeka-NextHash

In: Henok Mulubhran

Out:

Extended:

Team DSM

In: John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal)

Out: Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ)

Extended:

Trek-Segafredo

In:

Out: Koen de Kort (retires)

Extended: Antonio Tiberi (2024), Julien Bernard (2023), Kenny Elissonde (2023), Juan Pedro Lopez (2023), Antonio Nibali (2022)

UAE Team Emirates

In: Finn Fisher-Black (Jumbo-Visma Devo - as of July. 14), Felix Groß

Out: Alexander Kristoff, Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché)

Extended: Tadej Pogacar (2027)

PROFESSIONAL CONTINENTAL TEAMS

Alpecin-Fenix

In: Julien Vermote (as of 3/31)

Out:

Extended:

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

In:

Out:

Extended:

Arkéa-Samsic

In:

Out:

Extended:

Bardiani-CSF

In:

Out:

Extended:

B&B Hotels-KTM

In:

Out: Kévin Reza (retires), Bert De Backer (retires), Frederik Backaert (retires), Jonas Van Genechten (retires), Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ)

Extended:

Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen

In:

Out: Sean de Bie (retires)

Extended:

Burgos-BH

In:

Out:

Extended:

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

In:

Out:

Extended:



Delko

In:

Out:

Extended:

In:

Out:

Extended:

Equipo Kern Pharma

In:

Out:

Extended:



Euskaltel-Euskadi

In:

Out:

Extended:

Gazprom-RusVelo

In:

Out:

Extended:



Novo Nordisk

In:

Out:

Extended:



Rally Cycling

In:

Out:

Extended:



Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

In:

Out:

Extended:

Team TotalEnergies

In: Peter Sagan, Maciej Bodnar and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Out: Romain Sicard (retires)

Extended:



Uno-X Pro Cycling

In:

Out:

Extended:



Vini Zabú

In:

Out:

Extended: