The Cyclingnews guide to 2021-2022 rider transfers
By Cycling News
Index to UCI WorldTeams' and Pro Continental teams' trades and extensions
August 1 marked the start of cycling's official transfer window with several high-profile transfers being announced with more sure to come.
Following months of drama, Sam Bennett returns to Bora-Hansgrohe after two years with Deceuninck-QuickStep, much to the bitter chagrin of Belgian team manager Patrick Lefevere.
Peter Sagan leaves Bora-Hansgrohe for Team TotalEnergies, while the German team bring on fresh talent in Jai Hindley, Sergio Higuita and Marco Haller.
Cyclingnews will update this page, making it the place to keep track of all the ins and outs in professional cycling ahead of the 2022 season.
Transfer news
WorldTour Teams
AG2R Citroën
In: Clément Barthe (Delko)
Out: Mathis Frank (retires), Ben Gastauer (retires)
Extended:
Astana-Premier Tech
In:
Out:
Extended:
Bahrain Victorious
In:
Out: Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcel Sieberg (retires)
Extended:
Team BikeExchange
In:
Out: Brent Bookwalter (retires)
Extended:
Bora-Hansgrohe
In: Sam Bennett, Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Jai Hindley (DSM), Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo), Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious)
Out: Peter Sagan, Maciej Bodnar, Daniel Oss (all TotalEnergies), Rüdiger Selig (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Schillinger (retires)
Extended:
Cofidis
In:
Out:
Extended:
Deceuninck-QuickStep (to become QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
In:
Out: Sam Bennett and Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Extended:
EF Education-Nippo
In:
Out: Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) Mitch Docker (retires), Tejay van Garderen (retires)
Extended: Neilson Powless (2022)
Groupama-FDJ
In: Michael Storer (DSM), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels)
Out:
Extended:
Ineos Grenadiers
In:
Out: Michal Golas (retires)
Extended:
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
In: Alexander Kristoff and Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates)
Out:
Extended:
Israel Start-Up Nation
In:
Out:
Extended:
Jumbo-Visma
In:
Out: Paul Mertens (retires), Maarten Wynants (retires)
Extended:
Lotto Soudal
In: Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Out: Tomasz Marczynski (retires), John Degenkolb (DSM),
Extended:
In:
Out:
Extended:
Movistar Team
In:
Out:
Extended:
Qhubeka-NextHash
In: Henok Mulubhran
Out:
Extended:
Team DSM
In: John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal)
Out: Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ)
Extended:
Trek-Segafredo
In:
Out: Koen de Kort (retires)
Extended: Antonio Tiberi (2024), Julien Bernard (2023), Kenny Elissonde (2023), Juan Pedro Lopez (2023), Antonio Nibali (2022)
UAE Team Emirates
In: Finn Fisher-Black (Jumbo-Visma Devo - as of July. 14), Felix Groß
Out: Alexander Kristoff, Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché)
Extended: Tadej Pogacar (2027)
PROFESSIONAL CONTINENTAL TEAMS
Alpecin-Fenix
In: Julien Vermote (as of 3/31)
Out:
Extended:
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
In:
Out:
Extended:
Arkéa-Samsic
In:
Out:
Extended:
Bardiani-CSF
In:
Out:
Extended:
B&B Hotels-KTM
In:
Out: Kévin Reza (retires), Bert De Backer (retires), Frederik Backaert (retires), Jonas Van Genechten (retires), Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ)
Extended:
Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen
In:
Out: Sean de Bie (retires)
Extended:
Burgos-BH
In:
Out:
Extended:
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
In:
Out:
Extended:
Delko
In:
Out:
Extended:
Eolo Kometa
In:
Out:
Extended:
Equipo Kern Pharma
In:
Out:
Extended:
Euskaltel-Euskadi
In:
Out:
Extended:
Gazprom-RusVelo
In:
Out:
Extended:
Novo Nordisk
In:
Out:
Extended:
Rally Cycling
In:
Out:
Extended:
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
In:
Out:
Extended:
Team TotalEnergies
In: Peter Sagan, Maciej Bodnar and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Out: Romain Sicard (retires)
Extended:
Uno-X Pro Cycling
In:
Out:
Extended:
Vini Zabú
In:
Out:
Extended:
