Look who's back: Victor Campenaerts returns to Lotto Soudal for 2022

Victor Campenaerts riding for Lotto Soudal on the track at the 2019 Gent Six Day

Victor Campenaerts will return to Lotto Soudal in 2022, leaving the troubled Qhubeka NextHash team to return to the Belgian WorldTour team he raced for between 2016 and 2019.

He broke the UCI Hour Record and won the European time trial title while with Lotto Soudal and will bolster their Classics squad after John Degenkolb opted to move to Team DSM

Several teams were interested in signing Campenaerts when Qhubeka NextHash’s financial problems emerged and riders were given the freedom to find new teams.

Cyclingnews saw Campenaerts in talks with Lotto Soudal manager John Lelangue on the eve of Il Lombardia and a return to the Belgian team seemed a logical move.

Lotto Soudal announced Campenaerts return via an amusing video. He walked into a Belgian bar where his teammates were gathered, with them cheering his return to the fold. Campenaerts then signed a kind of contract with Lelangue.

“Obviously I was charmed by the great interest from different teams, but the interesting project and the clear ambitions of Lotto Soudal were the deciding factor,” said Campenaerts.

“I immediately felt confidence and it is of course also nice that in addition to a few riders, I also know many staff members well. I'm really looking forward to contributing to Lotto Soudal's attractive way of racing, it's really exciting!

"I look back with great pleasure on the past two years at Team Qhubeka. It is more than a cycling team. I will always have a warm heart for the charity associated with the team – giving children a chance for better education by bicycle.”