Rohan Dennis leaves Ineos Grenadiers for Jumbo-Visma

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Volta a Catalunya, on his way to winning the stage 2 time trial

Rohan Dennis has signed a two-year contract with Jumbo-Visma.

The two-time time trial world champion, who has spent the last two seasons at Ineos Grenadiers, will bolster the Dutch team’s Grand Tour and time trialing core, as well as aim for his own successes against the clock and in shorter stage races.

Dennis, 31, finished third in the Olympic Games time trial in Tokyo but missed out on selection for the Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France squad this year. He was an integral part of Ineos Grenadiers’ winning team at the Giro d’Italia in 2020, helping Tao Geoghegan Hart take a surprising win.

However the offer from Jumbo-Visma was too enticing to turn down. Dennis had ridden for Jumbo-Visma’s Continental team back in 2011 when they raced under the Rabobank banner.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenges and I’m excited to be joining arguably one of the leading teams with R&D in the pro peloton. Riding alongside the likes of Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin - again - is something I couldn’t refuse,” Dennis said when Jumbo-Visma confirmed his arrival for the 2022 season on Wednesday morning.

Rohan Dennis Teams 2022 to 2023 - Jumbo Visma (WT)



2020 to 2021 - Ineos Grenadiers (WT)



2019 - Bahrain Merida (WT) until 13 September



2014 to 2018 - BMC Racing Team (WT) from 4 August



2013 to 2014 - Garmin Sharp (WT) until 03 August



2012 - Team Jayco AIS (CT)



2011 - Rabobank Continental Team (CT)



2010 - Team Jayco Skins (CT)



2009 - Australian Institute of Sport (CT)



“Continuing to contribute to major GT wins with the team and taking some of my own chances at week-long tours is a major goal of mine.

"It’s a new chapter, but also a return to a part of my early years, being involved with the Rabobank Continental team back in 2011. And also being back on Cervélo, the bike I rode as a neo-pro back in 2013.

"I would like to thank Ineos-Grenadiers for the time I spent with them. It has been a great ride with a lot of amazing times and achievements, which I’m looking to continue at Team Jumbo-Visma.”

Team director Merijn Zeeman has been a keen admirer of Dennis’ talents for many years and believes that the Australian has qualities and abilities that set him apart in the WorldTour.

““I have been talking to him for a few years now. He is a dream asset for me, who will be a great support for our GC riders in particular, but who will also regularly be in a position to chase an overall victory himself,” Zeeman said.

“There are not many riders in the peloton who have his qualities. He is someone with a very big engine who can pull for kilometres and who can reduce the peloton uphill too. He also is capable of a great time trial in which he will often compete for the win.”

The signing of Dennis means that Jumbo-Visma now have all three men’s time trial medallists from the Tokyo Olympics.

Head of Performance Mathieu Heijboer praised the capture of Dennis and the completion of the Tokyo trio.

“We have a very good reputation in terms of time trialing among riders of other teams. They want to come and ride with us because we are well prepared in this discipline. We came first and second at the Olympics and the number three will also be on the team next year. Soon we will have three riders from the Olympic podium in our team, on a Cervélo. That is fantastic.”