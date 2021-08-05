John Degenkolb returns to Team DSM on three-year deal

After five years away at Trek-Segafredo and then Lotto Soudal, John Degenkolb is set to return to Team DSM having signed a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old won Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo and 10 stages at the Vuelta a España at the team when they raced as Giant Alpecin, and he returns to a team with vastly different roster to the one he raced with between 2012 and 2016.

However, the German believes that while the line-up has moved on, the core values of the squad remain intact and he sees himself growing into the role of road captain as he approaches possibly the final contract of his long road career.

“I had a great time with the team previously and we have always remained good friends as I made my journey through the peloton,” Degenkolb said in a press release issued by his future team.

“Their development over the years is impressive. The team is about honesty; they deliver everything they promise and they expect the same the other way around, which makes them unique. They are driven, forward thinking and wholeheartedly focused on the commitment of doing things together - with colleagues on and off the bike. I really believe that this is the perfect approach to get the best out of our potential and bring home results in a sustainable way.

"I’m really looking forward to re-immersing myself back into this culture, integrating into the sprint train and the classics block, and being part of the group that hunts stage results in a Grand Tour. Personally, I also have the ambition to grow into the role as a road captain and the team is the perfect place for me to do that.”

With a number of changes on the DSM roster for 2022, with Michael Storer and Jai Hindley leaving for pastures new, the capture of Degenkolb provides a level of stability within the team ranks.

“We’re delighted to have John back in the team with us,” said head coach Rudi Kemna.

“We really enjoyed our time together before and we’re looking forward to building on that in the coming years. Someone of John’s experience is crucial for both the hectic moments in a race, but also to help to push each other to be better outside of the race. As part of our sprint train and classics block, John will strengthen our capacity, guiding the team as we fight for results throughout the season. We believe he can also share his knowledge from his years in performing at the highest level of cycling with our talented young riders, helping to set a strong example for them and be an important culture carrier.”