Pro bike check: Tao Geoghegan Hart’s brand new Trek Madone SLR

Trek has bought together elements from both the Madone and Emonda to create this generation 8 Madone SLR

A new bike has been in the works from Trek for some time, in fact, it was back in January that we first got a glimpse of a new silhouette out in the open. At the time the general consensus across the cycling media was that the new model was likely a new Emonda, after all, it was due a refresh having not received one since 2020.

It was only at the Critérium du Dauphiné that it started to look as if this might not have been the case. A closer look at the top tube of the bike revealed a clue to the new bike's actual bloodline. The names of Madone and Emonda were both overlaid on top of each other somewhat derailing the new Emonda hypothesis and keeping us guessing.

The new Trek Madone launched today, confirming that this new bike will take the place of the outgoing Madone and Emonda you can read our launch story and first ride review to learn all about the new bike's tech and ride.

We know now that the new bike is the latest eighth-generation Trek’s Madone. Combining the aero qualities of the Madone we know with the lightweight climbing prowess of the brand's Emonda range. To get a better look at exactly what is going on with the new bike that has enabled it to be one bike to do it all we got up close and personal with Lidl-Trek rider and former Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart’s brand-new team edition Madone SLR.

Immediately the most notable carryover from the previous generation Madone is the IsoFlow seat tube. This creates a diamond-shaped channel for air to pass through, aiding the clean exit of airflow from the frame. This design also creates a cantilever seat post design that is said to increase comfort whilst retaining the stiffness and rigidity associated with a bike fit for the WorldTour.

Although the frameset in general is noticeably slimmer than the old Madone, Trek has been able to increase the effective aerodynamics of the frame with a strategic water bottle design. The bottles act as an aero fairing which Trek say makes the bike faster. (Image credit: Future)

Lidl-Trek uses the new Sram Red AXS and has the option to run both 1x or 2x setups. At the Duaphiné Geoghegan Hart opted to run a traditional double chainring set-up better suited to the challenging mountain terrain. (Image credit: Future)

Geoghegan Hart is rolling on team sponsors Pirelli’s latest P-Zero RS tubeless tyre . A tyre the team had been spotted using for a lot of the spring classics, but only officially released last month. (Image credit: Future)

The latest incarnation of SRAM’s Red AXS groupset finishes off Geoghegan Hart’s build. The new lever design shifts the pivot point higher on the lever allowing true one-finger braking whilst riding on the hoods. (Image credit: Future)

As far as gearing is concerned Geoghegan Hart has opted for a middle-of-the-road configuration pairing a 54/41-tooth crankset with a 10-33 12-speed cassette. (Image credit: Future)

The new RSL bar and stem looks the same as the previous model, however, it actually flares out from the hoods to the drops by 3cm allowing a narrower riding position on the hoods without compromising control on the drops. (Image credit: Future)

Nestled low down on the frame are a pair of proprietary bottle cages, the inclusion of these and their associated bottles increase the aerodynamic efficiency of the frameset. Although it might not look like it, Trek also claims that these cages can work with traditional round bottles. (Image credit: Future)

We managed to get our hands on Geoghegan Hart's bike ahead of its official launch. To keep people guessing as to exactly what the new bike was Trek overlaid both the Madone and Emonda decals on top of each other. (Image credit: Future)

The Bontrager Aeolus RSL saddle has a cut-away design to reduce soft tissue pressure (Image credit: Future)

Project One is the name given to Trek's custom paint and bike configurator. The blue, yellow, black and red paint scheme is very different from the solid red colourway the team usually ride (Image credit: Future)

Even with a 28mm tyre mounted to a 23mm internal rim, there is definitely room for at least a 30mm tyre. Officially Trek certifies the new Madone for use with up to a 32mm tyre (measured width). (Image credit: Future)

Trek has retained the IsoFLow design from the Gen 7 Madone updating it to make it more vertically compliant than both the previous Madone and Emonda. (Image credit: Future)