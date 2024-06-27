Pro bike check: Tao Geoghegan Hart’s brand new Trek Madone SLR

By
published

The new bike looks to combine the Madone and Emonda into one complete all-round package

A side view of Tao Geoghegan Hart's new gen 8 Trek Madone
Trek has bought together elements from both the Madone and Emonda to create this generation 8 Madone SLR (Image credit: Future)

A new bike has been in the works from Trek for some time, in fact, it was back in January that we first got a glimpse of a new silhouette out in the open. At the time the general consensus across the cycling media was that the new model was likely a new Emonda, after all, it was due a refresh having not received one since 2020. 

It was only at the Critérium du Dauphiné that it started to look as if this might not have been the case. A closer look at the top tube of the bike revealed a clue to the new bike's actual bloodline. The names of Madone and Emonda were both overlaid on top of each other somewhat derailing the new Emonda hypothesis and keeping us guessing.

Alex Hunt