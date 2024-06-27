Pro bike check: Tao Geoghegan Hart’s brand new Trek Madone SLR
The new bike looks to combine the Madone and Emonda into one complete all-round package
A new bike has been in the works from Trek for some time, in fact, it was back in January that we first got a glimpse of a new silhouette out in the open. At the time the general consensus across the cycling media was that the new model was likely a new Emonda, after all, it was due a refresh having not received one since 2020.
It was only at the Critérium du Dauphiné that it started to look as if this might not have been the case. A closer look at the top tube of the bike revealed a clue to the new bike's actual bloodline. The names of Madone and Emonda were both overlaid on top of each other somewhat derailing the new Emonda hypothesis and keeping us guessing.
The new Trek Madone launched today, confirming that this new bike will take the place of the outgoing Madone and Emonda you can read our launch story and first ride review to learn all about the new bike's tech and ride.
We know now that the new bike is the latest eighth-generation Trek’s Madone. Combining the aero qualities of the Madone we know with the lightweight climbing prowess of the brand's Emonda range. To get a better look at exactly what is going on with the new bike that has enabled it to be one bike to do it all we got up close and personal with Lidl-Trek rider and former Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart’s brand-new team edition Madone SLR.
Immediately the most notable carryover from the previous generation Madone is the IsoFlow seat tube. This creates a diamond-shaped channel for air to pass through, aiding the clean exit of airflow from the frame. This design also creates a cantilever seat post design that is said to increase comfort whilst retaining the stiffness and rigidity associated with a bike fit for the WorldTour.
