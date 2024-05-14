Prototype Pirelli tyres finally launched: New P Zero Race TLR RS in action at the Giro d’Italia

Presuming you’ve been paying attention to the world of cycling tech this year, you’ll have surely seen the prototype Pirelli tyres in use by Lidl-Trek from the very start of the Classics season. Today, Pirelli has finally launched the tyres to consumers, and the Lidl-Trek team will no longer be on prototype versions, but fully-fledged consumer-spec P Zero Race TLR RS tyres.

They are the latest top-end road tyre from Pirelli, and they take aim squarely at the best road bike tyres on the market, with marked improvements in rolling resistance over the brand's current top-end tyre, the P Zero Race TLR.

The new tyre uses the same tread pattern as the current P Zero Race TLR (Image credit: Zac Williams)

Same tread, with an improved rubber compound

Pirelli tyres, at the top end of the road line at least, share a more or less uniform pattern of sipes (the grooves that allow the rubber to move, heat up, and add grip). The new P Zero Race TLR RS is no different in this regard, sharing the same tread as the P Zero Race TLR, but Pirelli says that it has used a new, improved version of its SmartEVO2 compound, which offers improvements in straight-line speed and grip in the corners.

Under the upgraded rubber tread lies a lightened version of Pirelli’s SpeedCore casing. The combination of the new rubber and lighter casing has resulted in an 8% drop in total weight over the P Zero Race TLR, and a hefty 16% improvement in rolling resistance, according to the brand. A back-of-the-envelope calculation based on data from Bicycle Rolling Resistance puts it about a watt slower than the Continental GP5000 S TR, but actual tests are yet to be performed.

In less performance-oriented updates, the tyre bead has been overhauled too, with a new bead shape and a new arrangement of Kevlar fibres in a bid to maximise compatibility with both hooked and hookless rim systems.

An improved rubber compound is complemented by a lighter casing, resulting in an 8% weight reduction and a 16% lower rolling resistance. (Image credit: Zac Williams)

Pricing, sizes, and availability

The new P Zero Race TLR RS will be available in 700x26c, 28c, 30c, and 32c sizes. All sizes are tubeless-ready, but the 26c size is not hookless compatible. A 28c tyre weighs in at 290g.

They will be priced suitably in line with the competition at £84.99 / $99.90 / €89.90 / AU$144.90.

