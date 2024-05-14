Prototype Pirelli tyres finally launched: New P Zero Race TLR RS in action at the Giro d’Italia

Italian brand claims a big improvement in rolling resistance over the P Zero Race, and 30 victories already

Close up of the new Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RR tyres
Presuming you’ve been paying attention to the world of cycling tech this year, you’ll have surely seen the prototype Pirelli tyres in use by Lidl-Trek from the very start of the Classics season. Today, Pirelli has finally launched the tyres to consumers, and the Lidl-Trek team will no longer be on prototype versions, but fully-fledged consumer-spec P Zero Race TLR RS tyres.

They are the latest top-end road tyre from Pirelli, and they take aim squarely at the best road bike tyres on the market, with marked improvements in rolling resistance over the brand's current top-end tyre, the P Zero Race TLR. 

Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael