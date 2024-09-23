State of the nation: Analysing Great Britain's 2024 Road World Championships teams

By
published

All eyes on Tom Pidcock and Anna Henderson in road races after time trials pass without a medal

Tom Pidcock and Anna Henderson lead Great Britain in the elite road races at the 2024 Road World Championships
Tom Pidcock and Anna Henderson lead Great Britain in the elite road races at the 2024 Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Great Britain team heading to Zürich for the Road World Championships features several medal contenders and a plethora of big names.

The best chance of gold medal success may have already come in the time trial with Josh Tarling, who finished in fourth place, 24 seconds off bronze. That is, despite a plethora of strength in depth in the elite men's road race squad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.