Tom Pidcock’s end of season ambitions hit by Tour of Britain concussion as issues at Ineos Grenadiers rumble on

'I have to think about a lot more than just performance-related things at the moment' Briton tells HLN

Tom Pidcock’s end-of-season ambitions have been hit by a crash at the Tour of Britain and a concussion diagnosis, with the Ineos Grenadiers rider admitting that ‘non-performance’ issues in the team are still distracting him from racing. 

Pidcock won a second consecutive gold medal in the mountain bike event at the Paris Olympics but then struggled in the road race a week later. He admitted that he was “mentally a bit frazzled" due to reports and speculation about his future at Ineos Grenadiers. 

