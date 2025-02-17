'I want it, I need it, and I think the team does too' - Josh Tarling looks to end Ineos Grenadiers' WorldTour win drought in UAE Tour time trial

By
published

British team have gone the longest without a win at the top level among the 18 WorldTour teams, with their last in June at the Dauphiné

Joshua Tarling
Joshua Tarling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid their struggles in recent years, Ineos Grenadiers remain the top division team with the longest WorldTour win drought, with their last victory at WT-level coming through Carlos Rodríguez at the Critérium du Dauphiné back in June. However, as the second men's WorldTour stage race of the season kicks off in the UAE, they have a great chance to end that winless run.

21-year-old British national TT champion Josh Tarling will be one of the heavy favourites for the stage 2 stage trial on Al Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, and the Welshman is eager to get himself and the team back in the wins.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More news
UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the chase group passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 a 1692km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 17 2025 in Ubeda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal taken to hospital to treat injuries sustained in crash at Clásica Jaén
World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the head of the peloton during stage 1 of the 2025 UAE Tour

'I went so early in the wind' – Tadej Pogačar makes rare mistake on uphill sprint in first race of 2025
UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the chase group passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 a 1692km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 17 2025 in Ubeda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal taken to hospital to treat injuries sustained in crash at Clásica Jaén
See more latest