Stagiaire summary: Riders given a chance of a lifetime
Full list of riders on trial with professional teams
As the second part of the season begins in earnest, with a series of short stages races across Europe, professional teams have started to name their stagiaire, or trainee, riders who will ride with them for the remainder of the season. These riders are given the opportunity to prove their worth with a potential contract for the following season often awarded to those who show their talent.
This year some 90 stagiaires have been registered with the International Cycling Union (UCI). These riders range from an age of just 18 through to 26. While most hail from traditional cycling nations such as France, Belgium and Italy, it also includes the riders from the United States of America, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
Perhaps the biggest name on the list is America’s Taylor Phinney, who has graduated to the Radioshack squad from the Under 23 Trek-Livestrong squad with Kiwi duo Clinton Avery and Jesse Sergeant. With the trio on loan to its ProTour squad, Trek-Livestrong has given cyclo-cross rider Joseph Dombrowski a stagiaire place for the remainder of the season.
Other Anglophones given a stagiaire place include Australia’s William Clarke, who has been released from his Praties obligations to ride with AG2R La Mondiale, and Ireland’s Sam Bennett who will join Française des Jeux. Another American in the form of Cole House will join BMC Racing Team for his stagiaire role.
Cervelo Test Team has gathered its two riders from less common cycling nations. It will have Swedish rider Alexander Wetterhall, who won a Ringerike GP stage this season, and Eritea cyclist Daniel Teklehaymanot fill its stagiaire roles. Teklehaymanot has had a strong season, winning a stage at Coupe des nations Ville Saguenay, and getting results in the GP du Portugal, Berner Rundfahrt and Tour de Franche Comte Cycliste.
Below is a comprehensive list of all 90 stagiaires sorted by level of team – ProTour, Professional Continental and Continental.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|1
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra)
|21
|2
|William Clarke (Aus)
|25
|3
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl)
|19
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
|20
|6
|Nicolas Cardepuy (Fra)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|7
|Daniel Diaz (Arg)
|21
|8
|Ran Margaliot (Isr)
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|22
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
|22
|11
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)
|24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|12
|Walt De Winter (Bel)
|21
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|14
|Frederique Robert (Bel)
|21
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|16
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus)
|24
|17
|Alexander Mironov (Rus)
|26
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus)
|24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|19
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger)
|24
|20
|Michael Weicht (Ger)
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|21
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl)
|22
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA)
|20
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl)
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|24
|Grégory Barteau (Fra)
|25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|25
|Sven Jodts (Bel)
|21
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel)
|21
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|28
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa)
|22
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
|21
|30
|José Vega Aguilar (Spa)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|31
|Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)
|22
|32
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa)
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra)
|21
|34
|Tony Hurel (Fra)
|22
|35
|Kévin Reza (Fra)
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|36
|Yohan Bagot (Fra)
|23
|37
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)
|22
|38
|Adrien Petit (Fra)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|39
|Christophe Laborie (Fra)
|23
|40
|Paul Poux (Fra)
|25
|41
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra)
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|45
|Sante Marco Liquori (Ita)
|23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|46
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
|20
|47
|Matteo Fedi (Ita)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|48
|Antonio Testa (Ita)
|26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|49
|Paolo Centra (Ita)
|25
|50
|Elia Favilli (Ita)
|21
|51
|Andrea Guardini (Ita)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|52
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra)
|21
|53
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|22
|55
|Timothy Stevens (Bel)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|56
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri)
|21
|57
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe)
|24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|58
|Cole House (USA)
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|60
|Stephen Halpin (Irl)
|22
|61
|Philip Lavery (Irl)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|62
|Tim Declercq (Bel)
|21
|63
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|66
|Tim Gebauer (Ger)
|21
|67
|Pavel Stuchlik (Cze)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|68
|Aitor Ocampos (Spa)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|69
|Romain Bacon (Fra)
|20
|70
|Ronan Racault (Fra)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|71
|Fritz Koch (Ger)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|72
|Bassirou Kante (Civ)
|22
|73
|Kenny Vandenheede (Bel)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|74
|Matteo Belli (Ita)
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|75
|Pietro Orto (Ita)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|76
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn)
|22
|77
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|78
|Christopher De Souza (Fra)
|21
|79
|Yoann Michaud (Fra)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|80
|Ryoma Kaido (Jpn)
|19
|81
|Kazuya Kumasaka (Jpn)
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|82
|Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|83
|Haavard Blikra (Nor)
|18
|84
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor)
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|85
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|86
|Jan Keller (Swi)
|19
|87
|Patrick Schelling (Swi)
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|88
|Westley Gough (NZl)
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|89
|Tyler Magner (USA)
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Age
|90
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA)
|19
