Trending

Stagiaire summary: Riders given a chance of a lifetime

Full list of riders on trial with professional teams

Taylor Phinney shows his mix 'n' match Oakleys.

Taylor Phinney shows his mix 'n' match Oakleys.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

As the second part of the season begins in earnest, with a series of short stages races across Europe, professional teams have started to name their stagiaire, or trainee, riders who will ride with them for the remainder of the season. These riders are given the opportunity to prove their worth with a potential contract for the following season often awarded to those who show their talent.

Related Articles

Phinney to ride Tour of Denmark

Australia’s Clarke lands Ag2r stagiaire role

New Zealand’s Avery joins Radioshack for Denmark

Cervelo team signs two stagiaires

Katusha announce stagiaire riders

This year some 90 stagiaires have been registered with the International Cycling Union (UCI). These riders range from an age of just 18 through to 26. While most hail from traditional cycling nations such as France, Belgium and Italy, it also includes the riders from the United States of America, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Perhaps the biggest name on the list is America’s Taylor Phinney, who has graduated to the Radioshack squad from the Under 23 Trek-Livestrong squad with Kiwi duo Clinton Avery and Jesse Sergeant. With the trio on loan to its ProTour squad, Trek-Livestrong has given cyclo-cross rider Joseph Dombrowski a stagiaire place for the remainder of the season.

Other Anglophones given a stagiaire place include Australia’s William Clarke, who has been released from his Praties obligations to ride with AG2R La Mondiale, and Ireland’s Sam Bennett who will join Française des Jeux. Another American in the form of Cole House will join BMC Racing Team for his stagiaire role.

Cervelo Test Team has gathered its two riders from less common cycling nations. It will have Swedish rider Alexander Wetterhall, who won a Ringerike GP stage this season, and Eritea cyclist Daniel Teklehaymanot fill its stagiaire roles. Teklehaymanot has had a strong season, winning a stage at Coupe des nations Ville Saguenay, and getting results in the GP du Portugal, Berner Rundfahrt and Tour de Franche Comte Cycliste.

Below is a comprehensive list of all 90 stagiaires sorted by level of team – ProTour, Professional Continental and Continental.

AG2R La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
1Thomas Bonnin (Fra)21
2William Clarke (Aus)25
3Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)21

FDJ
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
4Sam Bennett (Irl)19
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)20
6Nicolas Cardepuy (Fra)21

Footon-Servetto
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
7Daniel Diaz (Arg)21
8Ran Margaliot (Isr)22

Lampre-Farnese Vini
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)22
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita)22
11Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)24

Omega Pharma-Lotto
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
12Walt De Winter (Bel)21
13Jens Debusschere (Bel)21

Quick Step
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
14Frederique Robert (Bel)21
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)19

Team Katusha
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
16Mikhail Antonov (Rus)24
17Alexander Mironov (Rus)26
18Alexander Porsev (Rus)24

Team Milram
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
19Stefan Schäfer (Ger)24
20Michael Weicht (Ger)22

Radioshack
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
21Clinton Robert Avery (NZl)22
22Taylor Phinney (USA)20
23Jesse Sergent (NZl)22

Landbouwkrediet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
24Grégory Barteau (Fra)25

Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
25Sven Jodts (Bel)21
26Pieter Serry (Bel)21
27Jelle Wallays (Bel)21

Andalucia-Cajasur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
28Jose Luis Cano (Spa)22
29Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)21
30José Vega Aguilar (Spa)21

Xacobeo Galicia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
31Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)22
32Pablo Torres Muino (Spa)22

Bbox Bouygues Telecom
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
33Jerome Cousin (Fra)21
34Tony Hurel (Fra)22
35Kévin Reza (Fra)22

Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
36Yohan Bagot (Fra)23
37Nicolas Edet (Fra)22
38Adrien Petit (Fra)19

Saur-Sojasun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
39Christophe Laborie (Fra)23
40Paul Poux (Fra)25
41Etienne Tortelier (Fra)20

Carmiooro NGC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
42Christophe Laborie (Fra)23
43Paul Poux (Fra)25
44Etienne Tortelier (Fra)20

Ceramica Flaminia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
45Sante Marco Liquori (Ita)23

Colnago-CSF Inox
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
46Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)20
47Matteo Fedi (Ita)21

Acqua & Dsponr - d'Angelo & Antenucci
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
48Antonio Testa (Ita)26

ISD-Neri
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
49Paolo Centra (Ita)25
50Elia Favilli (Ita)21
51Andrea Guardini (Ita)21

Skil-Shimano
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
52Thomas Damuseau (Fra)21
53Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)21

Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
54Pim Ligthart (Ned)22
55Timothy Stevens (Bel)21

Cervelo Test Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
56Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri)21
57Alexander Wetterhall (Swe)24

BMC Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
58Cole House (USA)22

AN Post-Sean Kelly
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
60Stephen Halpin (Irl)22
61Philip Lavery (Irl)19

Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
62Tim Declercq (Bel)21
63Joeri Stallaert (Bel)19

Lotto-Bodysol
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
64Tim Declercq (Bel)21
65Joeri Stallaert (Bel)19

Marco Polo Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
66Tim Gebauer (Ger)21
67Pavel Stuchlik (Cze)19

Orbea
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
68Aitor Ocampos (Spa)21

Big Mat-Auber 93
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
69Romain Bacon (Fra)20
70Ronan Racault (Fra)21

Seven Stones
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
71Fritz Koch (Ger)19

Team Worldofbike.gr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
72Bassirou Kante (Civ)22
73Kenny Vandenheede (Bel)19

CDC-Cavaliere
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
74Matteo Belli (Ita)22

Miche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
75Pietro Orto (Ita)21

Aisan Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
76Masakazu Ito (Jpn)22
77Nozomu Kimori (Jpn)21

Bridgestone Anchor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
78Christopher De Souza (Fra)21
79Yoann Michaud (Fra)21

Geumsan Ginseng Asia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
80Ryoma Kaido (Jpn)19
81Kazuya Kumasaka (Jpn)21

Joker Bianchi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
82Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor)19

Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
83Haavard Blikra (Nor)18
84Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor)20

Itera-Katusha
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
85Anton Vorobev (Rus)19

Price-Custom Bikes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
86Jan Keller (Swi)19
87Patrick Schelling (Swi)20

Team Sprocket
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
88Westley Gough (NZl)12

Mountain Khakis-Jittery Joes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
89Tyler Magner (USA)19

Trek-Livestrong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamAge
90Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA)19

 