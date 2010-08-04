Stagiaire summary: Riders given a chance of a lifetime

Taylor Phinney shows his mix 'n' match Oakleys. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

As the second part of the season begins in earnest, with a series of short stages races across Europe, professional teams have started to name their stagiaire, or trainee, riders who will ride with them for the remainder of the season. These riders are given the opportunity to prove their worth with a potential contract for the following season often awarded to those who show their talent.

This year some 90 stagiaires have been registered with the International Cycling Union (UCI). These riders range from an age of just 18 through to 26. While most hail from traditional cycling nations such as France, Belgium and Italy, it also includes the riders from the United States of America, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Perhaps the biggest name on the list is America’s Taylor Phinney, who has graduated to the Radioshack squad from the Under 23 Trek-Livestrong squad with Kiwi duo Clinton Avery and Jesse Sergeant. With the trio on loan to its ProTour squad, Trek-Livestrong has given cyclo-cross rider Joseph Dombrowski a stagiaire place for the remainder of the season.

Other Anglophones given a stagiaire place include Australia’s William Clarke, who has been released from his Praties obligations to ride with AG2R La Mondiale, and Ireland’s Sam Bennett who will join Française des Jeux. Another American in the form of Cole House will join BMC Racing Team for his stagiaire role.

Cervelo Test Team has gathered its two riders from less common cycling nations. It will have Swedish rider Alexander Wetterhall, who won a Ringerike GP stage this season, and Eritea cyclist Daniel Teklehaymanot fill its stagiaire roles. Teklehaymanot has had a strong season, winning a stage at Coupe des nations Ville Saguenay, and getting results in the GP du Portugal, Berner Rundfahrt and Tour de Franche Comte Cycliste.

Below is a comprehensive list of all 90 stagiaires sorted by level of team – ProTour, Professional Continental and Continental.

AG2R La Mondiale # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 1 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) 21 2 William Clarke (Aus) 25 3 Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) 21

FDJ # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) 19 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) 20 6 Nicolas Cardepuy (Fra) 21

Footon-Servetto # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) 21 8 Ran Margaliot (Isr) 22

Lampre-Farnese Vini # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) 22 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) 22 11 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) 24

Omega Pharma-Lotto # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 12 Walt De Winter (Bel) 21 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) 21

Quick Step # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 14 Frederique Robert (Bel) 21 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) 19

Team Katusha # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 16 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) 24 17 Alexander Mironov (Rus) 26 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) 24

Team Milram # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 19 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) 24 20 Michael Weicht (Ger) 22

Radioshack # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 21 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) 22 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) 20 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) 22

Landbouwkrediet # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 24 Grégory Barteau (Fra) 25

Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 25 Sven Jodts (Bel) 21 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) 21 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) 21

Andalucia-Cajasur # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 28 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) 22 29 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) 21 30 José Vega Aguilar (Spa) 21

Xacobeo Galicia # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 31 Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa) 22 32 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) 22

Bbox Bouygues Telecom # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 33 Jerome Cousin (Fra) 21 34 Tony Hurel (Fra) 22 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) 22

Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 36 Yohan Bagot (Fra) 23 37 Nicolas Edet (Fra) 22 38 Adrien Petit (Fra) 19

Saur-Sojasun # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 39 Christophe Laborie (Fra) 23 40 Paul Poux (Fra) 25 41 Etienne Tortelier (Fra) 20

Ceramica Flaminia # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 45 Sante Marco Liquori (Ita) 23

Colnago-CSF Inox # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 46 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) 20 47 Matteo Fedi (Ita) 21

Acqua & Dsponr - d'Angelo & Antenucci # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 48 Antonio Testa (Ita) 26

ISD-Neri # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 49 Paolo Centra (Ita) 25 50 Elia Favilli (Ita) 21 51 Andrea Guardini (Ita) 21

Skil-Shimano # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 52 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) 21 53 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) 21

Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) 22 55 Timothy Stevens (Bel) 21

Cervelo Test Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 56 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) 21 57 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) 24

BMC Racing Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 58 Cole House (USA) 22

AN Post-Sean Kelly # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 60 Stephen Halpin (Irl) 22 61 Philip Lavery (Irl) 19

Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 62 Tim Declercq (Bel) 21 63 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) 19

Marco Polo Cycling Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 66 Tim Gebauer (Ger) 21 67 Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) 19

Orbea # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 68 Aitor Ocampos (Spa) 21

Big Mat-Auber 93 # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 69 Romain Bacon (Fra) 20 70 Ronan Racault (Fra) 21

Seven Stones # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 71 Fritz Koch (Ger) 19

Team Worldofbike.gr # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 72 Bassirou Kante (Civ) 22 73 Kenny Vandenheede (Bel) 19

CDC-Cavaliere # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 74 Matteo Belli (Ita) 22

Miche # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 75 Pietro Orto (Ita) 21

Aisan Racing Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 76 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) 22 77 Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) 21

Bridgestone Anchor # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 78 Christopher De Souza (Fra) 21 79 Yoann Michaud (Fra) 21

Geumsan Ginseng Asia # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 80 Ryoma Kaido (Jpn) 19 81 Kazuya Kumasaka (Jpn) 21

Joker Bianchi # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 82 Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor) 19

Sparebanken Vest-Ridley # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 83 Haavard Blikra (Nor) 18 84 Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) 20

Itera-Katusha # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 85 Anton Vorobev (Rus) 19

Price-Custom Bikes # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 86 Jan Keller (Swi) 19 87 Patrick Schelling (Swi) 20

Team Sprocket # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 88 Westley Gough (NZl) 12

Mountain Khakis-Jittery Joes # Rider Name (Country) Team Age 89 Tyler Magner (USA) 19