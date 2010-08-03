Katusha announce stagiaire riders

Image 1 of 3 Team Katusha on its way to fourth in the team time trial stage of the Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador and Joaquin Rodriguez before the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) shows the emotion of winning at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Katusha has signed Alexander Mironov, Alexander Porsev and Mikhail Antonov as stagiaire riders for the remainder of the 2010 season. All three have moved up from the Itera-Katusha development squad.

Alexander Mironov, 26, came third at the Russian National Road Championship this year and has won the Memorial Oleg Dyachenko, Trofeo Franco Balestra and a stage in the Tour de Normandie.

Alexander Porsev, 24, won two stages in the Tour de Loir-et-Cher, as well as the Memorial Oleg Dyachenko. He was second in the Mayor Cup. Mikhail Antonov, 24, has won the Circuit des Ardennes International and Tour de Loir-et-Cher.

At the same time, the Itera-Katusha continental team has signed Anton Vorobyev for the rest of the season. Vorobyev had been racing in Russia.

Katusha has won 14 races this season, including two stages in the Giro d’Italia and a stage in the Tour de France. They currently sit third in the UCI team rankings thanks to points scored by Filippo Pozzato and Vuelta Pais Vasco winner Joaquim Rodriguez. Astana leads the World Ranking, with Saxo Bank second, just ahead of Katusha.

Rodriguez is second behind Tour de France winner Alberto Contador in the latest individual UCI world Ranking.

