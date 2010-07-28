New Zealand’s Avery joins Radioshack for Denmark

Clinton Avery (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

New Zealand’s Clinton Avery has joined the list of young riders Team Radioshack will field at next week’s Tour of Demark, as the 23-year-old became the squad’s newest stagiaire.

“I have some mixed emotions. I am excited for sure but also nervous,” said Avery. “I’ve got a lot at stake. I know that a lot of teams will be looking at how I compete in the next few weeks and a couple of bad rides could mean the end.

“At the same time I have to be confident with my form right now and I really want to show them why I am a rider that should have a ProTour contract,” he added.

While riding for PWS Eijssen in Belgium this year, Avery has had a string of podium places in local events. The former mountain bike rider's results include two victories this season at Vlaamse Pijl Harelbeke and Roeselare.

Radioshack’s team for Denmark will have at least three stagiaire – or trainee – riders. Avery will be joined by compatriot Jesse Sergent and America’s Taylor Phinney, who have both been awarded stagiaire roles after riding for Trek-Livestrong this season.