Cervelo team signs two stagiaires

Alexander Wetterhall and Daniel Teklehaymanot have signed with Cervelo TestTeam as stagiaires for the remainder of the season.

Wetterhall, 24, and from Sweden, started his career as a mountain biker before moving to the road in 2008. During his first full season on tarmac, he became the national champion in the individual time trial.

This year, he has already taken the overall in the Irish tour FDB Insurance Rás and a stage victory in the Ringerike Grand Prix.

His first race in Cervelo colours will be the Tour of Denmark, which starts August 4.

Teklehaymanot hails from Eritrea and the 21-year-old is tipped by the team as one of the most promising African riders. In 2008, he won his first national title in the road race and also claimed victory in the individual time trial (category U23) at the African Championships.

In 2009, he took two stage victories at the Tour of Eritrea and finished sixth overall in the Tour de l’Avenir. The fact that he is racing at all is a success within itself after he underwent heart surgery earlier in his career. He was diagnosed with a serious tachycardia, but after a successful surgery he was able to start training within a few months.

This season he has a stage win in the Coupe de Nations Ville Saguenay to his credit and took second place in the Berner Rundfahrt. His first appearance for Cervelo will be at the Chateauroux Classic de l’Indre Trophée Fenioux in France at the end of August.