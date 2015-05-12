Sponsored post: Sign up for the Eurosport Player

(Image credit: Eurosport)

The Giro d'Italia is the first and arguably the toughest Grand Tour of the cycling season. The three week race is renowned for the brutality of the course or parcours and beauty of the scenery; a race described by 1987 winner Stephen Roche as "far tougher for the riders, but a much better viewing experience for spectators".

This year's edition sees the two form stage racers of the season so far in Alberto Contador and Team Sky's Richie Porte go head to head over 21 stages, starting on the stunning Ligurian coast on Saturday 9th May and finishing in Milan at the end of the month. Challenging Contador and Porte for the right to win the leader's maglia rosa or pink jersey will be Colombian Rigoberto Uran, Italian favourite Fabio Aru and the 2012 winner Ryder Hesjedal.

Over the course of its 21 stages, the race includes both an individual and a team time trial, as well as a host of tough climbs, including the Passo Daone and the summit finish on Madonna Di Campiglio.

British Eurosport will have every stage of the Giro d'Italia Exclusively LIVE, with commentary from legendary former rider Sean Kelly and reports on the ground from former Team Sky rider Juan Antonio Flecha.

You can watch every day of the action LIVE on British Eurosport through BT TV, Sky, Virgin and UPC Ireland, or you can sign up to watch through Eurosport Player and watch on the move on a variety of devices* including your phone, tablet, PC as well as some connected TVs and games consoles.

British Eurosport will also have every stage of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España LIVE later in the year

* A full list of compatible devices will be on the Player site.