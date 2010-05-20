SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy step-up in California

Photographic account of Canadian Continental team's first Amgen Tour
SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy have broken new ground at the 2010 Amgen Tour of California by becoming the first Canadian squad to be invited to the event. The team hasn't been over-awed by the occasion, with Andrew Randell and Eric Boily taking their place the breakaway on stages two and three, respectively.
Stage four didn't work out the same way for the largely Canadian crew (US rider Lucas Euser is the one non-Canadian on the California roster), but the team showed itself on the front of the peloton as it stampeded through the finish circuits in Modesto on Wednesday. Cyclingnews photographer Wil Matthews accompanied the team throughout the day and produced these revealing images of life within the SpiderTech team.
