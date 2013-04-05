Gallery: Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance

Image 1 of 60
RadioShack Leopard riders get a thumbs up from a spectator
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) is overwhelming favourite to win his third Roubaix crown
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) will be looking for a third Paris-Roubaix title on Sunday
A dusty outing in the Arenberg forest for Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
The Arenberg forest awaits...
Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) will seek another cobbled Monument podium at Paris-Roubaix following a third place finish at the Tour of Flanders.
Stijn Devolder (RadioShack-Leopard) at home on the pavé
Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the Arenberg forest
Lotto Belisol riders recon pavé sectors of Paris-Roubaix
Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) on the Arenberg cobbles
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the Arenberg cobbles
Astana riders preview the famed Arenberg cobble sector
Andre Greipel leads his Lotto Belisol teammates on some pavé recon.
Argos-Shimano riders enter the Arenberg forest sector of cobbles
Slovenian road champion Borut Bozic (Astana)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) has plenty of Paris-Roubaix experience
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) is the heavy favourite for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix
Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) rides the pavé
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) makes his way through the Arenberg forest.
RadioShack Leopard riders preview the Paris-Roubaix route
The iconic Arenberg forest sector of cobbles on the Paris-Roubaix parcours
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) attractes quite a crowd for his pavé recon session.
The Astana squad out on the Paris-Roubaix pavé
Fabian Cancellera (RadioShack Leopard) rides through Arenberg prior to his crash during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance
Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) is in vintage form this classics season
Lotto Belisol cut across the fields of Orchies
Jurgen Roelandts leads the Lotto Belisol squad down the Arenberg trench
Snack time for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol)
Borut Bozic has been in good form for Astana over the cobbled classics so far
Dirk Demol faces the media during RadioShack Leopard's recon session
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) puts some power down
Bernhard Eisel (Sky) is more than capable of pulling a top-10 result this weekend
CJ Sutton failed to make the final cut for Sky's Paris-Roubaix line up but still did reconnaissance
Sky's Ian Stannard
Lotto Belisol hope Jurgen Roelandts. The team will be hoping he can back up his podium performance from the Tour of Flanders
Rick Flens (Blanco) during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance
Lars Boom (Blanco) during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance
Sky's Mathew Hayman leads Luke Rowe along the cobbles
Federico Borselli (Astana) grits his teeth during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance
Young Dane Chris Juul Jensen leads the Saxo - Tinkoff line up into Arenberg
Saxo - Tinkoff head onto the Trouée d'Arenberg
Vacansoleil-DCM during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance on Thursday
Lotto Belisol work over the Orchies sector
A small contingent from Lotto Belisol undertake reconnaissance
Blanco will be riding for Lars Boom on Sunday
A Vacansoleil-DCM rider gets on the end of the Blanco train
Without Fabian Cancellara, RadioShack Leopard push through
Vacansoleil-DCM keep it tight along the Trouée d'Arenberg
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) before the crash that brought an early end to his Roubaix reconnaissance session
Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack Leopard) will be hoping to be just as strong for Fabian Cancellara this Sunday as he was at Flanders
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) will need to overcome any residual effects from two crashes in two days if he's to win his third Paris-Roubaix title
Grit your teeth and go for it: Vacansoleil in Arenberg
A training session, with the odd photographer for company...
Marcel Sieberg during Lotto Belisol's reconnaissance session
Andre Greipel during Lotto Belisol's reconnaissance session
A Blanco rider on the Trouée d'Arenberg, which once again has been given a five-star rating by the ASO
Blanco head over the feared Arenberg sector
Astana head down the Arenberg trench
YaroslavPopovych leads the way for RadioShack Leopard
Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin Sharp) tests out his troublesme knee during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance on Thursday
A number of teams headed out for a reconnaissance mission over parts of the
2013 Paris-Roubaix parcours, with two-time winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) crashing for the second time in two days.
The overwhelming favourite for Sunday's race was on the Hornaing sector of cobbles near Wandignies-Hamage with teammates on Thursday morning when he crashed. He sat in the RadioShack team car alongside directeur sportif Dirk Demol for the next part of the reconnaissance, but was back on his bike again by the sector at Orchies.
Meantime, Lotto Belisol, Sky, Vacansoleil-DCM, Blanco, Argos-Shimano and Astana were also out in force, with this gallery capturing the action.