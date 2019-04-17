Paris-Roubaix review - Podcast

The final podium – Lampaert, Gilbert and Politt (L-R) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we bring you analysis from the 2019 edition of Paris-Roubaix in which Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his second Monument in three years ahead of Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and teammate Yves Lampaert.

As well as debating the efforts of the riders on the podium, we hear from Alexander Kristoff, Greg Van Avermaet, Luke Rowe, Marco Haller, Dirk Demol and Heinrich Haussler.

The key move was made by Politt after the second feed zone and he was joined by Gilbert and a group contained Wout Van Aert, Peter Sagan, Sep Vanmarcke and Lampaert.

By the time the race hit the final sectors of cobbles, there were just five riders left before Politt attacked at Gruson with just under 15km to go, and only Gilbert could follow.

