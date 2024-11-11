Mark Cavendish's bikes: A look back at the Manx Missile's machines through the years

We look at 20 years of Cavendish's race bikes as he brings the curtain down on a spectacular career

Mark Cavendish&#039;s bike for 2023
(Image credit: Wilier)
Mark Cavendish is one of, if not the greatest sprinter in cycling history. A stage win at this year's Tour de France saw him claim the outright stage win record from Eddy Merckx, taking his total to 35. An incredible achievement which represents nearly two decades at the top of the road cycling sprint tree. 

This summer, it was reported that 2024 would be Mark Cavendish's final Tour de France after the completion of 'Project 35'. After months of speculation about whether he actually would retire, the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium was the Manxman's final race. 

FrameWilier Filante SLR
GroupsetShimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 12-speed
BrakesShimano Dura-Ace 9270 hydraulic disc
WheelsetVision Metron SL60 / Corima
TyresVittoria Corsa Pro / Corsa Pro Speed 28mm
CockpitVision Metron 5D Evo
ChainsetShimano Dura ace FC-9200P
Power meterShimano Dura ace FC-9200P
PedalsShimano SPD SL
SaddlePrologo / Fizik
Bottle cagesTacx Ciro
Bar tapePrologo Onetouch Neutro
Computer Garmin Edge
YearTeamMain bike
2024Astana QazaqstanWilier Filante SLR
2023Astana QazaqstanWilier Filante SLR
2022QuickStep-Alpha VinylSpecialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
2021Deceuninck-QuickStepSpecialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
2020Bahrain-McLarenMerida Reacto
2019Dimension DataBMC Timemachine Road
2018Dimension DataCervelo S5
2017Dimension DataCervelo S5
2016Dimension DataCervelo S5
2015Etixx - Quick StepSpecialized S-Works Venge
2014Omega Pharma - Quick-StepSpecialized S-Works Venge
2013Omega Pharma - Quick-StepSpecialized S-Works Mclaren Venge
2012Sky ProcyclingPinarello Dogma 2
2011HTC - High RoadSpecialized McLaren Venge
2010HTC - ColumbiaScott F01
2009Columbia - HTCScott Addict
2008ColumbiaGiant TCR Advanced SL
2007T-MobileGiant TCR Advanced Team ISP
2006T-MobileGiant TCR Advanced
