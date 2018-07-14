Tour de France bikes: Mark Cavendish's custom-painted Cervelo S5 – Gallery

Image 1 of 30 Mark Cavendish's custom-painted Cervelo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 30 The ENVE SES Aero road stem has an integrated out-front computer mount (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 30 A Cavendish logo and thin green pinstripe adorns the top tube of Cavendish's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 30 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes provides Cavendish with stopping power (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 30 The Cervelo S5 has a Di2 battery mount on the down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 30 A closer look at the forks on Cavendish's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 30 Cavendish has a reputation for constantly adjusting his bike setup, changing handlebar and seat height sometimes daily (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 30 Special edition Oakley Jawbreakers match the Cervelo S5 build (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 30 Cavendish also has a custom, colour-coordinated helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 30 Cavendish pairs his drivetrain with a KMC X11-SL Green chain, colour-coordinated with the Dimension Data team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 30 Cavendish has raced some stages on his standard team wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 30 A look at the cockpit setup on Cavendish's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 30 A number 30 on Cavendish's number plate denotes the number of Tour de France stage wins the former world champion has (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 30 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers control the shifting and braking (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 30 Cavendish rolls to sign-on ahead of the opening stage of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 30 Cavendish's seat stays feature a chrome exterior while the inside is a white to green chrome fade (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 30 Dimension Data are one of multiple WorldTour teams who use Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 30 The Cervelo S5 has rounder tubes than more modern aero bikes, which feature more truncated tubing profiles (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 30 Cavendish has used two different sets of ENVE 4.5 SES wheels during the race so far, one pair feature custom Cavendish decals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 30 A closer look at the decals on Cavendish's race wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 30 Cavendish's Astute saddle has a colour-coordinated green shell visible from the underside (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 30 Dimension Data began using Astute saddles at the start of the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 30 Cavendish uses Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 30 Cavendish's ENVE wheels use Chris King R45 hubs in emerald green to match the Dimension Data team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 30 While other sprinters run satellite shifter buttons on the inside of the handlebar drops, Cavendish chooses to run them on the front curve for use with index fingers rather than thumbs (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 30 The Cervelo S5 features the common hour glass-like head tube profile, which several aero-specific framesets share (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 30 The frameset features a white bottom bracket area that fades away along the frame tubing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 30 Cervelo's S-Series seat post for the S5 is focused on aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 30 A look at the non-drive side of Cavendish's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 30 A closer look at Cavendish's drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) is within touching distance of taking the record for the most Tour de France stage victories in history.

While the Manxman is yet to get off of the mark at this year's Tour, the former world champion has been improving stage-by-stage and made a top-10 finish in the run-in to Chartres on stage 7 of the race.

The current record holder for Tour stage wins – 34 of them – is Eddy Merckx, who had a reputation for carrying a 5mm hex key in his jersey for on-the-fly bike-fit adjustments throughout his career.

Just four wins away from the Belgian's record, the similarities between the two riders are not limited to their Tour-stage-victory tallies. Like Merckx, Cavendish is a serial bike tinkerer and constantly adjusts his bike fit and setup on an almost daily basis.

Speaking to Cyclingnews ahead of stage six, Cavendish explained some of his reasoning behind the persistent adjustments, after being watched adjusting his handlebars meticulously with two mechanics on hand with hex keys and torque wrenches to lock in Cavendish's desired positioning.

The ENVE SES Aero road stem has an integrated out-front computer mount

"Your body changes from day to day, you know? Your body is shorter in the evening than it is in the morning," he explained. "It's nothing in particular that I change. It might just be a habit.

"Some people feel a difference, some people don't. I guess I've got less body – I'm so short – and I say that with my tongue in my cheek. It's sometimes the bars, sometimes the saddle just by a couple of millimetres day by day. If I have a bad mattress at a hotel, sometimes my back can be a little bit funny.

"I might be particular, and some people just get on with it, but I like to be comfortable."

Last year's Tour for Cavendish came to a, now infamous, early finish, after he collided with Peter Sagan in the finale of stage four of the race. As he did last year, Cavendish arrived at the 2018 Tour with a custom-painted Cervelo S5 frameset.

Various fades throughout the frameset include chrome, green, black and white, with contrasting decals and fine-finishing details throughout.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers control the shifting and braking

A Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset provides the shifting and stopping for the Manxman, while Cavendish opts for a 54-tooth outer chainring on his Rotor 2InPower crankset.

Carbon components specialists ENVE finish Cavendish's bike with SES Aero carbon handlebars and stem, and 4.5 SES wheels, which Cavendish has used both in the standard team-issue version and his own set with custom decals to match the finish of his bike.

Cavendish's seat stays feature a chrome exterior while the inside is a white to green chrome fade

As with many sprinters at the top level of the sport, Cavendish runs satellite sprint shifters on his handlebar drops. But, while the common practice is to have the buttons on the inside of the drops, Cavendish runs his on the front, outer edge of the handlebars for use with his index fingers.

While other sprinters run satellite shifter buttons on the inside of the handlebar drops, Cavendish chooses to run them on the front curve for use with index fingers rather than thumbs

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the former world champion's aero race bike.

Full specification

Frame: Cervelo S5 in custom colours for Mark Cavendish

Fork: Cervelo S5 in custom colours for Mark Cavendish

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with satellite shifters

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: KMC X11-SL Green

Crankset: Rotor 2InPower, 54/42

Wheelset: ENVE 4.5 SES with custom decals for Mark Cavendish

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: ENVE SES Aero

Stem: ENVE SES Aero

Headset: FSA

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Handlebar tape/grips:

Saddle: Astute

Seat post: Cervelo S-Series

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon