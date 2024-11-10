Mark Cavendish delivers a final winning roar as he signs off at Tour de France Singapore Criterium

By
published

Cavendish gets his dream ending, closing out his professional cycling career far from home but surrounded by people to help him celebrate

Image 1 of 11
SINGAPORE SINGAPORE NOVEMBER 10 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 Criterium a 575km one day race from Singapore to Singapore on November 10 2024 in Singapore Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
A final victory celebration

For Mark Cavendish the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium started with a walk of honour through the raised wheels of his fellow professional cyclists and then finished amid a huge roar from the crowd. The winner of a record 35 stages of the French Grand Tour got to throw his hands in the air to celebrate victory one last time on Sunday.

Cavendish, who confirmed on the eve of the showcase event, that it would be his last time pinning on a number, got the fairytale ending to his cycling career and so did the spectators that came out to watch.

The breaks had flown from the very start of the race that brought a taste of the Tour de France to Southeast Asia, but it all came down to that much anticipated sprint battle in the intense heat and humidity of Singapore. As celebrations erupted for the retiring Astana Qazaqstan rider when he crossed the line, with the cheers reverberating from one side of the circuit to the other, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) crossed the line in second place. A closing Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal) was third.

“I’m quite emotional actually," said Cavendish in the broadcast interview immediately after the race. "I realised in the last 5 laps that it was the last 15km of my career and when I passed the flamme rouge for the last time in my career I felt that, but I was so on the limit – the heat here is not nice for me you know,” he added, eliciting a laugh from the crowd waiting with anticipation for him to appear on the podium.

He was celebrating a final race and a final win far from home but in front of an audience that relished the chance to provide a fitting farewell at an event that was helping to spread enthusiasm for a race that had been so pivotal in his career of more than 18 years. What's more, he did it among a group of riders that included many who will likely shape the future of the Tour de France.

"What an incredible day to share my last race with those riders, with the future of sprinting, with this next generation of sprinters," Cavendish told reporters after stepping down from his final podium as a professional racer after a career where he visited it so many times.

De Lie, who stood on the podium alongside Cavendish, was taking on his first Tour de France and first Singapore Criterium as the Manxman took on his last.

"He is a legend of the cycling world and I'm proud to be there to see this with my own eyes," De Lie told Cyclingnews after the event.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.