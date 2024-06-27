A record-breaking bike? Mark Cavendish's custom Tour de France CVNDSH x Wilier Filante SLR unveiled

By
published

Could this be the bike that Cavendish claims the all-time stage win record on?

Mark Cavendish's custom Wilier Filante
(Image credit: Wilier)

Wilier has released images of the bike that Mark Cavendish will be riding at this year’s edition of the Tour de France. The special edition Wilier Filante SLR bike deviates from the standard Astana Qazaqstan Team paint job. Instead bringing a flourish of colour to a bike that Cavendish will surely be hoping crosses the line first on at least one occasion. 

Coming into this year's race Cavendish is on the cusp of doing something that has never been done in the previous 110 editions of the race. Claiming a record-breaking 35th stage win. Cavendish currently sits tied in joint first place on 34 stage wins with arguably the greatest name in the history of the sport; Eddy Merckx. When he lines up at the start in Florence on Saturday there will surely be one thing on Cavendish’s mind. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt