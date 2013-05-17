Tech: Cavendish designs new Specialized Venge

The Manxman personally designed the bike with Specialized. It has a metallic paint finish with subtle 'Cavendish' green graphics. Cavendish's autograph is on the bottom bracket area, while thin green stripes on the top tube recall some of biggest career victories.
The bike is equipped with SRAM components and chunky carbon fibre ZIpp stem and bars. For the flat stages Cavendish is using special Zipp 808 deep section wheels.
Cavendish showed his bike to fellow Britons David Millar and Adam Blythe before lining-up at the start of the 254km stage to Cherasco.
