Tech: Cavendish designs new Specialized Venge

Image 1 of 18 Mark Cavendish's special 100th victory Specialized Venge bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 18 Cavendish shows his special bike to David Millar and Adam Blythe (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 18 Cavendish rides to the start of stage 13 on his special 100 career victory Specialized Venge (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 18 A side shot of the carbon fibre Zipp stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 18 Cavendish is using special Zipp 808 rims on the flat stages of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 18 The top tube is decorated with thin green lines and dates that recall Cavendish's major career wins (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 18 Cavendish has a special saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 18 The Venge has this aerodynamic steering column (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 18 The Venge is an S-Works Specialized (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 18 Cavendish's name is is part of the green stripe on the fork (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 18 The top tube on Cavendish's bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 18 The Specialized head badge (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 18 The computer mount on the Zipp stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 18 The green line runs down the seat stays (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 18 Cavendish is number 151 in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 18 Cavendish is interviewed by Italian television before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Mark Cavendish is celebrating his 100th career win by using a special custom decorated bike during stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

Cavendish took his 100th win on Thursday in Treviso and will use the unique Specialized Venge bike as tries to take victory number 101 in Cherasco.

The Manxman personally designed the bike with Specialized. It has a metallic paint finish with subtle 'Cavendish' green graphics. Cavendish's autograph is on the bottom bracket area, while thin green stripes on the top tube recall some of biggest career victories.

The bike is equipped with SRAM components and chunky carbon fibre ZIpp stem and bars. For the flat stages Cavendish is using special Zipp 808 deep section wheels.

Cavendish showed his bike to fellow Britons David Millar and Adam Blythe before lining-up at the start of the 254km stage to Cherasco.

