Luke Durbridge's new Bianchi Oltre XR4: Gallery

Image 1 of 6 With a change in sponsor, Team Bike Exchange and Luke Durbridge have swapped from Scott to Bianchi for 2021 (Image credit: Kevin Anderson) Image 2 of 6 The Aussie opted for a standard bar & stem with 400mm FSA K-Force bars and a K-Edge Garmin mount (Image credit: Kevin Anderson) Image 3 of 6 Durbridge's Shimano Power cranks have a few battle scars (Image credit: Kevin Anderson) Image 4 of 6 The Aussie rider is using Shimano Dura-Ace pedals and Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Kevin Anderson) Image 5 of 6 There is no doubt the Oltre XR4 cuts some great looking lines (Image credit: Kevin Anderson) Image 6 of 6 Durbridge is running quite a few spacers under that 130mm FSA ACR stem (Image credit: Kevin Anderson)

Coming into this year's Santos Festival of Cycling, Team Bike Exchange was the squad to beat. While Team Garmin Australia, headlined by Richie Porte, won the most stages, it was Luke Durbridge aboard his new Bianchi team bike that finished the event wearing the leader's jersey.

A commanding 80km solo ride earned the 29-year-old a victory on the first stage, and the time gap was held through the duration of the four-stage event — helped in part by Durbridge ascending Willunga Hill a mere eight seconds slower than the king of Willunga.

With a big chop and change of sponsors ahead of the 2021 season, Durbridge has traded his Scott Addict RC for a Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc. Dressed in the brand's trademark celeste green, Durbridge is spinning a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 drivetrain.

Last season with Jumbo-Visma aboard Bianchi bikes, the Belgian team opted to run the rim brake version across the board due to the weight of the frame; the Western Australian chose to ride the disc version, a decision which has paid off. That said, the Dura-Ace rotors have been replaced with XTR discs, which weigh about 10g less in the 160mm size.

While the frame is new, it appears the drivetrain is not, with the Dura-Ace crank with integrated power meter showing some battle scars.

Over the years, we've become used to seeing Bianchi bikes on the WorldTour fitted with Vision's Metron 5D integrated bar and stem, however, Durbridge has opted for standard FSA bar and stem — technically, they are the same company. FSA has newly added its Aerodynamic integrated Cable Route (ACR) to the K-Force bars on his bike, which in non-marketing speak means the cables run inside the bars and 130mm FSA ACR stem, labelled as Reparto Corse, or in Bianchi terms, 'race department.'

With Durbridge's pedigree as a TT rider, it is a surprise to see the Aussie with so many headset spacers, however, the Oltre XR4 has a 12mm lower stack height than the Addict in the corresponding frame size.

When we caught up the overall winner's bike, it was shod with Shimano Dura-Ace C40 hoops, though he was rolling on the deeper C60s for his 80km breakaway — still sporting those XTR rotors. Team Bike Exchange has continued its partnership with Pirelli for 2021, with the team rolling on 25c PZero Velo tubs.

Atop the seatpost is a Fizik Veno Argo R1 saddle, complete with a short nose, wide pressure-relieving channel and, of course, celeste logos.

Tech Spec: Luke Durbridge’s Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc