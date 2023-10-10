Lowest ever prices on Wahoo tech for Amazon Prime Day

Wahoo Fitness is a mainstay of the modern cycling landscape. Its bike computers like the Elemnt Bolt are as ubiquitous on the handlebars of riders worldwide as those from Garmin. What's more, its line of smart trainers and associated sensors means you can buy into a full ecosystem of products that all sing from the same hymn sheet without any fear of compatibility issues.

This Amazon Prime Day (or technically the 'Amazon Big Deals Day') we've found a sizeable tranch of Wahoo products that are discounted, some of which are at the lowest price we've ever seen them or a few dollars shy of best-ever. There are bike computers, sensors, smart trainers, and a few bits to make your home trainer setup that bit better too.

The majority of the products below feature in our buyer's guides to the best tech in their respective categories, and if not they are still products we'd recommend ourselves. They're from a trusted brand that we've collectively had good experiences with.

Best Wahoo deals available right now

Bike Computers

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2

18% Off - $279.99 $229.99



The second iteration of the Elemnt Bolt packs a lot into a small package. It's easily one of the best bike computers on the market at the moment, and we reckon if you're competing it's the option you should go for. You get a colour screen, and easily readable metrics that can be adjusted on the fly using an incredibly intuitive app interface. The navigation isn't as great as other, larger (and importantly, more expensive) computers, but if you're more about power transfer, PRs and KOM/QOMs then it's a stellar option.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen the Bolt V12, it's only $9 more than the lowest price this year, so we think it's a good time to buy.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 Bundle

21% Off - $379.99 $299.99



If you're looking to start from scratch and leap into performance tracking with both feet you're going to be hard-pressed to find a better bundle deal. Here you get the brilliant Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2, but also a speed sensor, a cadence sensor (the RPM of your legs), and a heart rate monitor.



While you don't necessarily need a speed sensor (the Bolt will track your speed via GPS), having a standalone one does improve accuracy in overcast conditions, in tree cover, in urban areas, and in tunnels. Heart rate and cadence data will then allow you to be more consistent with your efforts, and pinpoint areas you can work on. It's as close as you'll get to training like a pro without forking out much more money for a dedicated power meter.



All of the constituent parts of this deal are individually discounted for Prime Day, but if you buy them separately they'll set you back $333.96, meaning you're saving over $100 over the discounted prices if you bundle it all up.

Smart Trainers

Wahoo Kickr Core

33% Off - $899.99 $599.99



The Wahoo Kickr Core, while at the budget end of the spectrum, is one of the best smart trainers on the market. The thing we all seemed to rate most highly (as is generally the case with Wahoo products) is the great user interface. Pairing up with a phone, or a laptop to use Zwift is a breeze.



On top of that, you're getting a solid platform, and a direct drive system, meaning you take the rear wheel off and mount the bike directly to the trainer; no shredded tyres, no specific trainer tyres, and a much more realistic ride feel.



The power adjustments are super fast too, meaning no annoying lag. The only thing to bear in mind is that the Kickr Core doesn't ship with a cassette, so you'll need to buy one separately, and make sure it's identical in gearing to your current real-world setup or your shifting will be all out of whack.

Wahoo Kickr Snap

14% Off - $349.99 $299.99



The most basic smart trainer in the Wahoo lineup, the Kickr Snap is a wheel-on option, meaning you simply plonk your bike in the trainer and away you go. Despite being a more simple design you can still use it with indoor cycling apps like Zwift, though the ride feel will be a little less realistic. The financial barrier to entry though is much lower.



This is also near enough the lowest price the Kickr Snap has ever been (it's been $3 less in the past), so now is a great time to buy ahead of winter. We definitely recommend investing in a dedicated turbo tyre though; they're made of much more durable rubber for a long life as they don't need to produce any real-world grip for cornering.

Trainer Accessories

Wahoo Kickr Desk

20% Off - $299.99 $239.99



If you've spent any time cycling indoors you've likely ended up with a laptop propped up on a stack of old books, with your phone out of reach or in a sweaty pocket. The Kickr Desk is specifically designed for indoor cycling, to put your laptop or tablet closer to your eyes so you can have a more fulfilling experience. There's even a dedicated slot for phones.

What is rarely talked about is that it also doubles as an extremely capable standing desk, thanks to a great range of height adjustability, meaning you can also help your body by avoiding sitting down for extended periods.

Wahoo Kickr Headwind

30% Off - $299.99 $209.99



Indoor cycling is SWEATY. Like... really sweaty. Besides having a bike and an indoor trainer, a fan is genuinely a must-have or you'll have a terrible time. Even in my freezing garage in the depths of winter I've had a fan on full-blast.



A basic desk fan will do that job, but if you want to improve the realism then the Kickr Headwind is basically a desk fan on steroids that changes speed depending on your effort (so as to better mimic the real word).



Our full review goes into all the details, but essentially you can set it to adjust manually, or change intensity based on your virtual speed or your heart rate (you'll need a heart rate monitor for this, of course). It's an investment, but it is definitely a more pleasant experience. Our top tip is to set it to heart rate, so it keeps you cooler on hard, slow climbs.

Heart Rate Monitors

Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor

20% Off - $49.99 $39.99



If you're not going to train with a power meter then one of the best heart rate monitors is the next best thing. The Tickr has been a little cheaper in the past, but a 20% discount isn't to be sniffed at. We reckon the standard Wahoo Tickr is the best budget HRM on the market, and even at full price is noticeably cheaper than the competition. While it lacks the additional features of the Tickr X it does the basics well, and pairs super quickly with up to three devices at once (Bike computer, laptop, smart fan for example).



The Tickr X is definitely a better bet if you're also a runner, but if, like me, you hate running and only ride bikes then this is more than good enough to aid your training and recovery.

Wahoo Tickr X Heart Rate Monitor

20% Off - $79.99 $63.99



The Tickr X takes all the basic features of the Tickr, and adds in extra functionality. On top of measuring your heart rate and connecting to three devices at once it can also provide running analytics like cadence and smoothness. It'll even do cycling cadence too, thanks to its internal accelerometers.



I did enjoy using it when I have occasionally dabbled in running, though my favourite feature is its ability to control my music; a double tap on the front of the strap to skip a song is far easier than rooting around in your pocket for your phone!



What is also noteworthy is that this is less than $1 from the cheapest it's ever been, so we think it's as good a time as any to purchase if it's been on your wish list for some time.

Wahoo Tickr Fit Heart Rate Armband

20% Off - $79.99 $63.99



Maybe you don't want to wear a chest strap to measure your heart rate. They can often feel restrictive, and don't always play nicely with sports bras. The Tickr Fit from Wahoo measures heart rate optically, as a smart watch would, and is worn on the lower or upper arm as you prefer. Optical heart rate isn't as accurate as the electrical impulse measurements that a HRM strap takes, but if you are happy to trade absolute accuracy for increased comfort then the Tickr Fit is a great option for multi-sport use.

Sensors

Wahoo Speed Sensor

20% Off - $39.99 $31.99



More or less as cheap as it's ever been ($2 higher than the all-time record), now is a great time to up your speed measurement game. GPS based speed is fine, but it can be unreliable at slow speeds (steep climbs for instance) or if you're out of sight of the satellite network - think heavy cloud cover, tunnels, or forests.



A dedicated speed sensor attached to your hub gives you more accurate data, more reliable data,

Wahoo Cadence Sensor

20% Off - $39.99 $31.99



One thing a bike computer can't measure on its own is your cadence, or how fast your little legs are spinnin'. This sensor attaches to the inside of your non-driveside crank arm and its internal accelerometers do the rest, so at the end of a ride you can see at what point you're straying outside of your optimum range.



It's also a useful investment if you're considering changing your gear ratios as you'll be able to tell if you're constantly mashing the pedals or spinning like a washing machine.

Wahoo Speed & Cadence Sensor Bundle

35% Off - $61.99 $53.99



If you want both the speed AND the cadence sensor then it makes sense to bundle them up, as you'll be saving an additional ten bucks over buying them both separately.

Wahoo Blue SC Speed/Cadence Sensor

23% Off - $59.99 $45.99



You don't see a great many of these in the wild, but if you're using your phone in lieu of a bike computer then the Blue SC sensor has both speed and cadence functionality in one package. It attaches to your chainstay, and measures your cadence via a small magnet. It's a slightly cheaper alternative than the two separate units, even bundled together, but our advice if you are using a wahoo computer is to opt for the separate sensors. As much as anything else it's a cleaner look, but mounting a sensor on a chainstay is more prone to being knocked into your spokes if you don't tighten it fully.

