Life after the WorldTour: Rein Taaramäe to begin second cycling career in Japan

Estonian set to shift from Intermarché-Wanty to Kinan team for 2025

2024 Itzulia Basque Country: Taaramäe heads a break in one of his last WorldTour races
2024 Itzulia Basque Country: Taaramäe heads a break in one of his last WorldTour races (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every late autumn in cycling it is the same -  a fresh wave of professional riders retire and have to find their way of adjusting to their new employment status and a post-career life. But for someone like Rein Taaramäe, who is leaving the WorldTour at age 37, retirement isn't an option he's contemplating yet.

Coming to the end of 16 years at WorldTour and ProTeam level, Taaramäe already has victories in the toughest stage of the 2016 Giro d'Italia, two stage wins and a spell in the lead in the Vuelta a España, eight Estonian national time trial championships titles and two more from the road, plus a string of more minor triumphs to feel proud of achieving. He was the first ever Estonian leader of the Vuelta a España and one of his red leader's jerseys is currently in pride of place in a sports museum in Estonia as a result.

