Join Cyclingnews for the Spring Classics

There are few objects more iconic in cycling than a solitary cobblestone. To the uninitiated, it represents a piece of antiquated road engineering – but to lovers of the sport, a cobblestone tells a story of the battleground of the hardest of races, on the most unforgiving terrain.

As spring approaches, we are entering the season of the cobble. The spring Classics, where the cobbled Classics take centre stage, will begin with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad at Opening Weekend, take us through the cobbled Monuments of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and draw to a close at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. This year, as ever, Cyclingnews will be on the ground to cover all of the most rugged races on the calendar.

Last year, we were on the ground to report on the build-up, the drama, the controversies and the celebrations. From Matej Mohorič telling us he destroyed cycling to spotting Tadej Pogačar challenging the official Tour of Flanders result, to retelling the story of Biniam Girmay's milestone victories for Eritrean and African cycling.

Supporting our news coverage we will have unrivalled insight from our regular columnist, Classics legend and three-time Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara, alongside insight and in-depth feature content from our team of veteran cycling journalists.

Sonny Colbrelli after winning the wet 2021 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Looking beyond the race itself, our tech journalists will pry deep into the new bikes and tech hiding across the Classics, where in past years we've broken the news on new bikes, new groupsets and tyres which adjust their own pressures.

