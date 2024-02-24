Jan Tratnik's Omloop winning Cervélo S5

While the dying embers of the first race of the 2024 classics season still glow, and before I hit publish on the usual tech gallery and other such pieces from what is always a hectic weekend, I thought I'd bring you the first of what seems like many winning Visma-Lease a Bike bikes.
On a grey, but mercifully dry Belgian day, Jan Tratnik beat the rest of the pack at Omloop Het Niewsblad, on a bike that is genuinely rather... normal. genuine classics bikes are fewer and farther between, and Tratnik's bike, besides the spit and mud, is more or less as it would be for the enturity of the season from what I can tell.
Without further ado, though, here's the winning bike, snapped in five minutes while Tratnik did his press duties and before the commissaires whisked it away.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*