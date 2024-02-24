Jan Tratnik's Omloop winning Cervélo S5

While the dying embers of the first race of the 2024 classics season still glow, and before I hit publish on the usual tech gallery and other such pieces from what is always a hectic weekend, I thought I'd bring you the first of what seems like many winning Visma-Lease a Bike bikes.

On a grey, but mercifully dry Belgian day, Jan Tratnik beat the rest of the pack at Omloop Het Niewsblad, on a bike that is genuinely rather... normal. genuine classics bikes are fewer and farther between, and Tratnik's bike, besides the spit and mud, is more or less as it would be for the enturity of the season from what I can tell.

Without further ado, though, here's the winning bike, snapped in five minutes while Tratnik did his press duties and before the commissaires whisked it away.

The new pant for the season is a little more eye catcing than that of the 2023 Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Will Jones)

A Fizik Antares, far forward on the rails, but as the clamps are so far apart there isn't much room for adjustment (Image credit: Will Jones)

A lightweight computer mount. It appears to be made of injection moulded plastic. (Image credit: Will Jones)

While it wasn't wet, it is still February in Belgium, so the bikes are always going to pick up some muck (Image credit: Will Jones)

The team would have had access to the grippier, more puncture resistant Vittoria Corsa Pro Control tyres, but every riders was on the 'normal' Corsa Pro model (Image credit: Will Jones)

A 54/41t chainset didn't stop Tratnik getting over the bergs with ease (Image credit: Will Jones)

Given his victory we suspect he rarely used the largest rear sprocket, save for scooting through the press area at the finish (Image credit: Will Jones)

The strip of latex tube on the fork houses the race transponder, now handed back to the organisers (Image credit: Will Jones)

The drops on Tratnik's bars have a neo-classic, rounded shape, unlike many modern bars, with a very long drop section (Image credit: Will Jones)

The red tag is from the race officials, showing it needs to be checked still (Image credit: Will Jones)

The S5's Y-shaped stem is still eye-catching, a couple of years after its release (Image credit: Will Jones)

Given there's spit on the bars I think it's safe to say Tratnik was going full gas (Image credit: Will Jones)

Reserve 42 wheels keep up the growing trend of riders sticking with a single, mid-depth wheelset throughout the season (Image credit: Will Jones)