Specialized teams to ditch Roubaix for Paris-Roubaix, brand predicts

By Josh Croxton
published

Riders favour all-rounder Tarmac SL8 for the aero benefit

S-Works Roubaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Specialized has confirmed that it expects “the majority” of its sponsored riders to shun the Roubaix bike at the race it was originally designed for, instead using the all-rounder Tarmac SL8 at this weekend's Paris-Roubaix.

Speaking to a select group of media, the Specialized product team explained that despite the Roubaix being ‘born’ on the cobbles of northern France, and of course sharing its name with the famous one-day classic, its sponsored teams instead are expected to opt for the lighter and more aero Tarmac SL8, in line with our Paris Roubaix tech preview predictions. 

