Paris-Roubaix tech gallery: A deep dive into the tech from the men's race

The dust has just about settled over the cobblestones of northern France once again after another gruelling edition of Paris-Roubaix. This year's race saw the record for the fastest-ever edition broken by rampaging winner Mathieu van der Poel with the race run off at an average of 46.841 kilometres per hour.

The Dutchman finished alone to claim victory from teammate Jasper Philipsen and Wout Van Aert respectively after Van Aert was dealt a cruel hand with a late puncture.

Paris-Roubaix also means special equipment for teams and riders and Cyclingnews was at the race and got a close-up look at a lot of the team's race tech. Tyre pressure management systems had been a key talking point in the run-up to the race and Team DSM and Jumbo-Visma riders used systems from Scope and Gravaa respectively.

Where typically, we've seen Roubaix showcase more experimental suspension systems in the frame, or innovative custom-orientated measures on the bars or saddle, this year almost all of the tech innovation surrounded tyres.

Beyond Scope and Gravaa's systems, the use of tubeless tyres has now become almost ubiquitous - with Vittoria's yet to be released Graphene-infused tan wall Corsa Pro tyres being used by all three riders on the podium. Specialized also used the race as a launching pad for its brand new S-Works Mondo tyre - though the team failed to feature in the sharp end of the race.

By contrast, in the women's race we saw a return to tubular tyres by some teams - most noticeably Trek, who innovated with tubeless tyres across the team in 2021. Much talk surrounded the use of foam inserts within tubeless tyres, and we'll be diving deeper into which teams may have exploited that technology in the coming days.

Conversely, several riders however suffered from mechanicals, punctures and tubeless blowouts on the races challenging cobblestones, meaning tubeless tyres may not have totally made their case yet.

Beyond the tyre issue, though, Roubaix proved to be as weird and wonderful as ever. So look closely, and prepare to absorb our deep dive into 2023's Roubaix tech below.

A Team DSM Scott Foil racked on a team car roof before the start (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR rubber was a popular choice (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Team TotalEnergies Specialized Tarmac SL7s ready to race (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A Specialized Roubaix model with FutureShock stem suspension system and stem notes (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Peter Sagan was number 111 for the race, unfortunately crashing out quite heavily in his last participation (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A previous winner in 2018, Sagan has often favoured the Roubaix model from Specialized (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Sagan also stuck with mechanical shifting, possibly preferring the reliability of cables over electronic. It's not often you see exposed gear cables on a WorldTour bike now (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A new Specialized Mondo tyre appeared at Roubaix on several sponsored teams' wheels (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Bikes being scanned before the start of the race by UCI officials (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Comprehensive stem notes for Sagan in front of the FutureShock lockout switch to alternate between suspension and a rigid headset suspension system (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Edvald Boasson Hagen was number 112 and ran his saddle pretty far forward on the rails (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Brent Van Moers spare Ridley Noah team bike with plenty of seatpost showing (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres were used by a lot of riders, here being set up tubeless on a DT Swiss rim (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A Team DSM Scott Foil with Scope Atmoz pressure management system fitted as can be spotted by the blue front hub (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The Scope Atmoz rear hub (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Other teams will have been easily able to spot the distinctive blue hubs (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The Scott Foil looks seriously aggressive and aero (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The buttons on the tops of the handlebars are to control the Scope Atmoz system and increase and decrease tyre pressures (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A Dura Ace C60 rim laced onto a Scope Atmoz hubs (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The Scope Atmoz system cannot be run with tubeless sealant which means the Corsa tan wall tyres can't be used, hence the black sidewalls on these tyres. Although the system is tubeless, the lack of sealant is still a chink in the armour (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Tan wall Vittoria Corsas for a regular tubeless setup, note the Elite Cuissi bottle cages for extra bottle security, these have been around for a long time (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

An electronic Fumpa pump is used to inflate this Vittoria tyre (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A valve on the hub shell itself means the system can be charged with a pump. The larger Scope hub shell will have also meant some shorter than usual spokes for the wheel build (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The inflation system at the tubeless valve, there is an in built safety system that prevents the tyre being overinflated by accident to protect the wheel rim, tyre and overall system. Though this does carry a small weight penalty (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A slammed stem on this Scott Foil and GoPro to capture the action (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The aero Syncros seatpost of the Scott foil features a removable rubber wedge to help it flex (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Dries Van Gestel's Specialized Roubaix race bike, note the higher than usual stack of the Futureshock system (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Greg Van Avermaet was ready for battle once more (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

His BMC team bike with Campagnolo Super Record Power 2 Max power meter and 54-42 chainrings (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

AG2R-Citroen are the only team in the WorldTour running Campagnolo equipment this year (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Their Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels are fitted with Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR tyres (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Cube bikes stand out in the crowd, this is Mike Teunissen's spare bike (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Saving a few watts with a CeramicSpeed OSPW pulley system (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A Rotor Aldhu power meter chainset and solid Rotor aero chainring (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A neat sticker from Effetto Mariposa showing this tyre had 50ml of sealant inside and the date it was installed (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Newmen wheels fitted to the Intermarché Cube bikes (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

An integrated handlebar and stem with Prologo handlebar tape wrapped right up to the stem, Roubaix sees riders on the tops more than in a lot of other races so taping the tops will add comfort (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Factor Ostro team bikes on the roof racks (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A member of staff checks pressures on a UAE Team Emirates Colnago V4Rs bike (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The number 142 bike belonged to Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A piece of tape denoting tyre pressures for this Colnago, here the pressure were 3.2 and 3.4 bar or 46 and 49 PSI (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

UAE have been riding with Italian made Carbon-Ti chainrings fitted to their Dura-Ace cranksets. (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Pascal Ackermann's spare bike on the team car roof rack, note the neat red tubeless valve nut (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Comprehensive sector notes on this Canyon stem including severity and length (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Team Arkea-Samsic's Bianchi Oltre RC bikes, 131 belonged to Matis Louvel (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A positive rise stem is a rare sight on a professional's bike (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

But several team bikes were fitted with them, possibly after Hugo Hofstetters recent double handlebar snap (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Bar tops taped here and Di2 climber switches installed for gear changes whilst holding the tops of the bars (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

We don't know if this change was for increased comfort or due to concern over the stock carbon handlebars' ability to deal with big impacts (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyre with an additional white pen marking on the sidewall (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A shiny carbon fibre stem faceplate, note the fork steerer has been left uncut, possibly so that the factory carbon one-piece bar can be swapped back onto the bike at a later date (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Some spare bikes still had the one piece integrated bar and stem fitted (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Trek-Segafredo mechanics secured their Sram Red AXS derailleur batteries with elastic bands to minimise the risk of them rattling loose over the cobblestones (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A 1x SRAM aero chainring with a K-Edge chain keeper device, note what looks to be extra bottle grippers on the bottle cages which appear to have a firm hold of the bottles and the '60' on the bottle lid which possibly refers to the number of carbs in the drink mix (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Black and red Trek Madones look fast standing still (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Apparently this is the Trek-Segafredo team support bike, it has the bus drivers name on the sea tube, we want one (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

'Marques' is a lucky man, this is one cool bike to cruise around on (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Mads Pederson's bike fitted with a gold cassette reserved for current and ex world champions by SRAM, surely a nice morale boost (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Number 72 was Shane Archbold's Specialized Roubaix team bike (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Additional brake levers on the handlebar tops are rarely seen at Roubaix these days. We believe these are the hydraulic Shimano GRX 812 hydraulic brake levers that can be retrofitted to hydraulic Shimano systems. Note the custom K-Edge Bora computer mount too (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A comfortable saddle probably goes a long way when you have to sit on it for 257km (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Wout Van Aert's spare Cervelo Soloist team bike with 1x aero chainset installed (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Christophe Laporte also looked to be riding the Cervelo Soloist (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Some Jumbo-Visma riders used the Gravaa pressure management system, it looks like this system can be used with tubeless sealant due to the tan wall Corsa's being used. Note Jumbo stick to thru-axle levers, possibly to save time over fiddling with an Allen wrench during a critical wheel change (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The Gravaa system appears to have a slightly cleaner setup at the valve (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Jumbo Visma use a range of reserve carbon wheels, some with stickers and some without, these rims will have been laced onto the Gravaa hubs specially (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Stefan Kung's XL Lapierre Xelius SL (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Kung was running several spacers under his handlebar stem (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Some anti-slip patches on the Prologo saddle, note the red marker pen to get the saddle position just right (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Alpecin-Deceuninck bikes being scanned before the race for any hidden motors. (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Plenty of riders seem to like having race notes on their stems for Roubaix (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Dura-Ace wheels and Vittoria Corsa tyres were a popular mix (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Silvan Dillier chooses the (deep breath) Selle Italia Flite Boost Pro Team Kit Carbonio SuperFlow saddle (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Van der Poel looked to be running a double wrap of bar tape, note the bulge around the shifter hoods (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Dura-Ace and Vittoria Corsa Pros for the race winner (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Van der Poel's spare bike gets it own sticker too (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Corsa Pro only tyres setup tubeless and 60mm deep Dura-Ace wheels for the largely flat race (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A Dura-Ace R9200-P power meter chainset and 172.5mm crank arms (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Double wrapped Selle Italia handlebar tape (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The fourth generation Cannondale Supersix Evo was recently released and was raced on by EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

FSA SLK light chainset, aero dimpled Speedplay pedals and 40/54T FSA chainrings were being run on this bike (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals to save an extra few watts (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Owain Doull's top tier Lab 71 Supersix Evo (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Vittoria Corsa Control tyres here with Muc-Off tubeless valves (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

This bike also had Prologo handlebar tape taped all the way to the stem for extra comfort, note the vision sticker on the right-hand side for extra brand exposure (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Number 206 was Marijn van de berg, parked up here next to Jonas Rutsch's bike before the off (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Longest stem in the peloton at 170mm with space for substantial route notes belongs to Jonas Rutsch (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Plenty of real estate here for race information, bars tops taped again too (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Cees Bol has one of the most aggressive setups around on his Wilier Filante SLR (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Astana run Corima tubular wheels and Vittoria tubs (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

A paired spoking lacing pattern for the Corima carbon wheels (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The paintwork on the Wilier Filante SLR has definitely turned heads this year (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

Neat route notes here on this custom painted handlebar and stem (Image credit: Peter Stuart )

The winner's bike in all its glory after the race, there weren't too many special equipment changes for Van der Poel really (Image credit: Peter Stuart )