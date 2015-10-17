Japan Cup Criterium photo gallery

Cancellara returns to competition for first time since Vuelta crash
Trek Factory Racing's Fumiyuki Beppu sprinted to the win Saturday in the Japan Cup criterium, a warm-up race for Sunday's 1.HC road race. The Japanese rider out-sprinted Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Steele Von Hoff (NFTO) at the end of the 35.65km course, which was made up of 20 laps of a 1.55km circuit on the main street in Utsunomiya.
The race marked the return to competition for Trek's Fabian Cancellara since he crashed out of the Vuelta a Espana in August and was forced to skip the World Championships. The team celebrated Cancellara's return by leading out Beppu for the win.
