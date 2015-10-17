Japan Cup Criterium photo gallery

Image 1 of 42 Sky stagiaire Tao Geoghegan Hart leads the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Steele Von Hoff (NFTO) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Beppu greets his teammates after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Teal Sky drives the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 1. Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) 2. Ben Swift (Team Sky) 3. Steele Von Hoff (NFTO) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Michael Schar (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Bernie Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Trek's Fumiyuki Beppu and Fabian Cancellara in the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Fumiyuki Beppu is congratulated by a teammame (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 A breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Michael Schar (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Sky stagiaire Tao Geoghegan Hart leads the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Michael Schar (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Novo Nordisk on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Trek comes to the front of the pack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Trek's Fumiyuki Beppu and Fabian Cancellara after the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing's Fumiyuki Beppu sprinted to the win Saturday in the Japan Cup criterium, a warm-up race for Sunday's 1.HC road race. The Japanese rider out-sprinted Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Steele Von Hoff (NFTO) at the end of the 35.65km course, which was made up of 20 laps of a 1.55km circuit on the main street in Utsunomiya.

The race marked the return to competition for Trek's Fabian Cancellara since he crashed out of the Vuelta a Espana in August and was forced to skip the World Championships. The team celebrated Cancellara's return by leading out Beppu for the win.