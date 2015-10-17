Trending

Japan Cup Criterium photo gallery

Cancellara returns to competition for first time since Vuelta crash

Image 1 of 42

Sky stagiaire Tao Geoghegan Hart leads the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Lampre-Merida

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Team Sky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

Trek Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Novo Nordisk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Novo Nordisk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing), Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Steele Von Hoff (NFTO)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Beppu greets his teammates after his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Teal Sky drives the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

1. Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) 2. Ben Swift (Team Sky) 3. Steele Von Hoff (NFTO)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Michael Schar (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Bernie Eisel (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Trek's Fumiyuki Beppu and Fabian Cancellara in the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Fumiyuki Beppu is congratulated by a teammame

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

A breakaway attempt.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Michael Schar (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Sky stagiaire Tao Geoghegan Hart leads the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Michael Schar (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Novo Nordisk on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Trek comes to the front of the pack.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Trek's Fumiyuki Beppu and Fabian Cancellara after the race.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing's Fumiyuki Beppu sprinted to the win Saturday in the Japan Cup criterium, a warm-up race for Sunday's 1.HC road race. The Japanese rider out-sprinted Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Steele Von Hoff (NFTO) at the end of the 35.65km course, which was made up of 20 laps of a 1.55km circuit on the main street in Utsunomiya.

News shorts: Beppu wins Japan Cup criterium

The race marked the return to competition for Trek's Fabian Cancellara since he crashed out of the Vuelta a Espana in August and was forced to skip the World Championships. The team celebrated Cancellara's return by leading out Beppu for the win.

 