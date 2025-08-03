'It was a good sense of achievement to make it to the top' - Grace Brown joins women reaching record heights at inaugural L'Étape du Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift atop Col de la Madeleine

'It's not like you can go and play sport at Wembley or another famous stadium ahead of the pros. But cyclists have the chance to do just that at this event, which is great' Kate Veronneau, Director of Women's Strategy, Zwift, on bringing in more fans for a tough day of riding in the mountains

L&#039;Etape du Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift heads toward the Col de la Madeleine
L'Etape du Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift heads toward the Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: A.S.O. / Xavier Pereyron)

It's six-thirty in the morning at Place du Palais de Justice, Chambery, and it's a cloudy, damp Saturday morning. But the chatter and anticipation of almost 6,000 riders in brightly coloured kit, many wearing the "Watch The Femmes" jerseys, bring a positive buzz to the atmosphere.

Over the next hour, riders will set off in waves as they take on the L'Étape du Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The challenge will be to ride 117km from this jewel of the Savoie region to Saint-François-Longchamp on the Col de la Madeleine, all with the small matter of 3,540m of climbing along the way.

