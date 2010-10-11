Interbike 2010: New heat moldable shoe options coming for 2011

Image 1 of 40 The Rovenica upper material on Shimano's SH-R315 road flagship (left) is much softer than the outgoing model. The second-tier SH-R240 uses more traditional heat-moldable materials but is available in a wide last. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 40 Louis Garneau's new heat moldable mountain bike shoe, the T-Flex-300. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 40 Extra rubber on the outer edge of the Shimano SH-AM45 shoes help protect from impacts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 40 Shimano has revamped its all-mountain shoe range with higher cuts on the ankle side, more protective lace covers, and additional armoring on the sides. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 40 Shimano beefs up the middle of its road range with four new models for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 40 Shimano offers pontoon adapters for road shoe wearers that want to run two-bolt cleats as well as cleat covers for its popular SPD-SL platform. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 40 The CFS-300 shoe is really a 'package' deal as it comes with two different insoles as well as aero/cool weather toe covers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 40 The CFS-300 (Custom Fit System) offers riders a US$299.99 package that's heat moldable at home and weighs less than 300g per shoe. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 40 Louis Garneau's unobtrusive adjustment system for the CFS-300's main retention strap. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 40 The Carbon Air Blade sole stiffness reinforcement can be removed for additional ventilation or a more flexible feel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 40 The Shimano SH-AM45 sole is designed to work with clipless or platform pedals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 40 The T-shaped add-on on the back of Shimano's top-end SH-M315 shoe aims to more securely lock in your heel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 40 Shimano's new tri shoes feature aggressively ventilated uppers for fast drying and wide, reverse single straps for easy entry. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 40 The Shimano SH-R087 road shoes readily accept three- or two-bolt cleats with no adapters required. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 40 Vents in the toe of Shimano's upper-end carbon soles help bring in cooling air. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 40 The rear end of the Shimano SH-R315's carbon outsole partially wraps around the heel for greater foot stability. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 40 The minimal toe area on the Shimano SH-M315 shoes almost mandate the use of spikes for traction. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 40 The updated Shimano SH-M315 sole features more rubber to reduce the chance of slipping a pedal. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 40 Shimano's new SH-M315 mountain bike shoe flagship (left) boasts lighterweight materials and a far more supple feel than before while the new SH-M240 sticks to more traditional heat-moldable materials for more durability. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 40 Bont's new Vaypor model is based on the ctt-one designed in conjunction with the now-defunct Cervelo TestTeam but with a slightly lower-cut carbon fiber bathtub. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 40 The giant heel strap and strike pad are both designed with transition areas in mind. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 40 Even the heel pad on Bont's aero-inspired Crono model is designed to help smoothly move air around the shoe. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 40 Bont's so-called 'Commuter' model sports an aggressive replaceable tread. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 40 Bont switched the name of its off-road models to 'Commuter', saying the existing sole was simply too stiff for hike-a-bikes. Still, if you're a mountain biker and looking for the ultimate in power transfer, this may be it. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 40 The lace closure on the Bont Zero helps shed grams but also lends an even fit across the top of the foot. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 40 The Bont Zero is the company's lightest shoe with a minimal all-composite shell and full laces. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 40 The rubber toe caps lend a more finished look as compared to Bont's earlier models. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 40 Bont's shoes are notably lower-cut around the heel than most and yet offer superb hold. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 40 Bont's entry-level a-three costs less than US$200 and yet is still fully heat moldable and supposedly just as rigid as the top models, only with more weight and a slightly thicker stack height. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 30 of 40 The radical-looking Bont Crono is purpose built for races against the clock. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 31 of 40 The tapered heel cup on the Bont Crono aims to keep air flowing smoothly out the back. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 32 of 40 Triathletes get their own Bont models, too, with specific one-strap closures and open-air uppers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 33 of 40 Bont's unique construction methods help explain the unusually secure fit. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 34 of 40 Finish work around the heel cup has substantially improved on Bont's latest models. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 35 of 40 Bont fits its ctt-one flagship road shoe with a single forefoot strap. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 36 of 40 One of the keys to Bont shoes' remarkable rigidity is the monocoque carbon fiber bathtub sole - it's notably thinner than most and yet insanely stiff. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 37 of 40 Bont says it's likely to change the model name of this shoe given recent events about the team but still plans to keep the ctt-one in the lineup. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 38 of 40 As compared to the similar looking Vaypor, Bont says the ctt-one model includes a taller carbon bathtub and is also a bit lighter. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 39 of 40 Sure, no one's foot is quite shaped like this but Bont has apparently deemed it an appropriate form for its aero-inspired Crono time trial shoe. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 40 of 40 The women's-specific Shimano SH-WR81 road shoe is unchanged for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang)

Early heat moldable technology adopter Shimano has fully revamped its top-end customizable models with a new upper material called Rovenica. While not heat moldable themselves (Shimano integrates that functionality with five separate panels underneath in each shoe), the Rovenica materials lend a much more supple overall feel to the new SH-R315 and SH-M315 models that previous versions lacked.

According to Shimano, the softer materials offer a better fit straight out of the box than before and also give the shoes a less 'wooden' feel when worn. Durability supposedly hasn't been sacrificed, either, while breathability is said to have improved.

In addition to the new materials, the SH-R315 road shoes also boast a more streamlined shape than before with a more cleanly integrated plastic toe cap (necessary to keep the toe box from collapsing during the molding process), a tidier fixed-position buckle, and a new wraparound external heel counter to help stabilize the foot.

Shimano will offer the SH-R315 for US$379.99 starting this November in sizes 38-48 with half sizes from 40-5-46.5 and even E-widths, too. Claimed weight is 523g per pair.



Vents in the toe of Shimano's upper-end carbon soles help bring in cooling air.

The SH-M315 mountain bike shoe upper is virtually identical to the R315 but here it's bonded to an all-new carbon outsole with more aggressive lugs for surer footing. More rubber has also been applied to the area behind the cleat pocket, too, for better security when you're not quite clipped in.

Consumers will have to wait until December for the M315s, though, but Shimano will offer them in a generous 38-48 size range with half sizes in 40.5-46.5 and E-widths, too. Suggested retail price is US$349.99 and claimed weight is 686g per pair.

Other major changes come at the non-heat moldable mid- and entry levels, too, with at least four other new road models, two new multisport models, and a whopping seven new mountain bike shoes for 2011.

Highlights include the SH-R077 with its three-strap Velcro upper and three- or two-bolt cleat compatibility; the SH-TR52 with a broad single reversed strap and giant heel loop for faster transitions plus an aggressively vented upper for quicker drying; and the SH-AM45 all-mountain shoe with a higher-cut inner ankle and more heavily bolstered outer edge to protect against impacts.

Bont's new Vaypor model borrows from Cervélo TestTeam development

Bont continues to come on strong with far more pros– either sponsored or otherwise – using the distinctive-looking shoes this past season thanks to their ultra-rigid carbon fiber bathtub-style soles, superb heel hold, and fully heat moldable uppers.

New for 2011 is the Vaypor, which borrows heavily from the ctt-one road shoe that was developed in conjunction with the Cervélo TestTeam. The Vaypor shares the general overall style and strap layout – including Bont's new single Z-strap forefoot setup – but with a carbon fiber bathtub chassis that's cut a little lower down on the sides of the foot for a slightly less constrained feel.

Upper materials have also been updated for a more premium, glossy look and additional ventilation around the toe box and tongue.

Likewise, the mid-range a-two model also receives a lowered bathtub chassis for 2011 but retains its familiar single buckle-plus-twin forefoot strap layout. Substituting some fiberglass for carbon fiber increases the weight and stack height just a tad relative to the a-one or Vaypor but still remains outstanding at just 572g per pair (size 44, actual weight) and 4.4mm, respectively.

Though not new for 2011, one of our favorite Bont models remains the surprisingly attainable a-three, which offers virtually identical levels of rigidity and foothold as the upper-end models but at less than US$200 retail. Changes include fiberglass composites instead of true carbon fiber and three broad Velcro straps instead of a ratcheting buckle but still remaining are the bathtub-style construction, vise-like hold, and full heat moldable capabilities.

Louis Garneau expands on moldable footwear for 2011

Louis Garneau will offer two new heat moldable models for the coming 2011 season, including the CFS-300 road and the T-Flex-300 mountain models – both of which are repeatedly moldable at home using a conventional oven.

The CFS-300 (US$299.99) offers a moldable toe box, inner and outer forefoot and heel cup. The shoe features a main ratchet closure that is both vertically and laterally adjustable without the use of an intrusive instep attachment. The CFS-300 also sports Louis Garneau's HRS-100 system, a band that runs around the upper part of the shoe’s heel cup and works to increase heel security along with the ‘cat’s tongue’ liner material.

Louis Garneau mounts the upper to its Exo Jet Carbon outsole, highlighted by a molded-in arch support. In addition, two Coolmax Ergo Air insoles are included for use in hot and cold conditions as well as a set of winter/aero external toe covers. Claimed weight of the CFS-300 is 290g per shoe in a size 41.



Louis Garneau's unobtrusive adjustment system for the CFS-300's main retention strap.

The T-Flex-300 (US$199.99) offers a similar level of moldability as that found in the CFS-300 road shoe, but to off-road riders. The new off-road model feature set includes an adjustable ratchet positioning system and a removable carbon fiber sole plate that allows a rider to customize the shoe’s flex and level of ventilation.

The new shoe’s tread is also updated from the original T-Flex with a new lug design and dual compound rubber. The T-Flex-300 has a claimed weight of approximately 350g per shoe in a size 41.