Interbike 2010: Cyclingnews' complete coverage
The latest in cycling rolls up on American shores
Yes, it's that time of year again - Interbike.
It all starts with the outdoor demo days, September 20-21, giving those in the trade and the cycling public a chance to sample some of the newest products from the on-and off-road scene.
Bootleg Canyon plays host with "a world-class cross country mountain bike trails, downhill-specific courses, a professionally built BMX track, a closed road course and cyclo-cross demo course designed by the experts who put on CrossVegas."
Cyclingnews and BikeRadar technical editor James Huang will be riding some of the latest offerings and bringing you the verdict from his days in the dirt.
It's then time to head indoors for a glimpse of what the 1000-plus exhibitors have in store for the public; the latest in bikes, components, accessories and clothing. It's a chance for the good folk of the US cycling scene to see what all the hype was about at the recent Eurobike show in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
If you're looking for something in particular there will be a small army of Future Publishing staffers and of course our man James Huang will be on site with camera, laptop, smartphone and notebook. Send requests directly to him on Twitter at @angryasian.
