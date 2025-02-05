'If you stand still, then you are behind' - Canyon-SRAM manager on the Tour de France Femmes effect, confidence and the need to keep evolving

By
published

'We managed to bring the yellow Jersey home. Once you do it one time, then why not again? says team boss Ronny Lauke

ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 Final overall race winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates after the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates winning the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just four seconds separated Kasia Niewiadoma and Canyon-SRAM from their biggest-ever victory at the Tour de France Femmes and the obscurity of finishing second last August. That winning margin, the narrowest in Tour history, men's or women's, not only cemented the Polish rider into cycling history but also exponentially expanded the German team's potential from a sporting and business perspective.

Since 2019, the women's side of the sport has seen dramatic growth in professionalism, salaries, the calendar itself, and the depth of rider quality. However, the biggest change is perhaps the addition of the Tour de France Femmes. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More about womens cycling
Peloton riding stage 3 to Jebel Hafeet in 2024

How to watch UAE Tour Women 2025 – Live streaming around the world
Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) will retire after the 2025 season

'There will be nothing left to give' - Lizzie Deignan to race new Milan-San Remo and Tour de France in final pro season
A picture of Sir Chris Hoy wearing a white helmet

Zwift has partnered with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to raise funds for UK cancer charities
See more latest