'I recognised how deep into a hole I put myself' – Veronica Ewers returns to racing after eating disorder recovery

By
published

EF Education-Oatly rider started her first race in nine months after time off to recover from RED-S and disordered eating

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Veronica Ewers of the United States and Team EF EducationOatly competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Oatly) has recently returned to racing after nine months off the bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

After nine months away from racing a long stint off the bike, American pro Veronica Ewers made a quiet but significant return to racing last month, pinning on a number for the first time after entering recovery for RED-S and an eating disorder.

Last June, after hitting what she now calls "rock bottom", the EF Education-Oatly racer and her team announced that she would take the rest of 2024 to focus on her mental and physical health. Until recently, she hadn't raced since the US Nationals last May.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

