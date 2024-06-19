Veronica Ewers halts second half of 2024 season to recover from health issues

By
published

Plans to step on Giro d'Italia Women podium halted for EF Education-Cannondale rider

TARAZONA SPAIN MAY 03 Veronica Ewers of The United States and Team EF EducationCannondale prior to the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 6 a 1321km stage from Tarazona to La Laguna Negra Vineuesa 1722m UCIWT on May 03 2024 in Tarazona Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Veronica Ewers at La Vuelta Femenina 2024 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

US all-around rider Veronica Ewers put the brakes on the rest of her 2024 road season, taking extended time away from racing and training to recover from relative energy deficiency in sport (RED-S). A joint decision was made with her EF Education-Cannondale team “in the interest of her mental and physical health”.

“I'm recovering from RED-S [relative energy deficiency in sport], and it was pretty clear at the end of last year, coming into this year, that I was suffering from it,” Ewers said in a team press release.

